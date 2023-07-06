Understanding the Growing India-Israel Strategic Cyber ​​Partnership





Two highly innovative nations, Israel and India, are navigating challenging geopolitical situations characterized by regional conflicts while emphasizing the paramount importance of cybersecurity in their respective territories. The two countries have emerged as major hubs for tech startups and are home to a growing number of so-called “unicorns” with valuations exceeding $1 billion. This success has attracted significant external investment, further revitalizing the cyber markets of the two countries and cementing their global importance. .

India and Israel have embarked on a shared mission to strengthen their bilateral strategic cyber partnership, while forming alliances with common partners such as the United States, Japan and the United Kingdom. Israel is establishing a cyber alliance with the United States, India is looking to the United States with renewed vigor, and is adopting new frameworks to revitalize its engagement. These new dynamics call for a comprehensive survey of recent developments in the cyber space of both India and Israel, highlighting promising future possibilities in the area of ​​multilateral cyber partnerships.

India and Israel Cyber ​​Scenario

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Israel in 2017 made it clear that cybersecurity is a key area of ​​cooperation for both countries. Interest in a formal partnership increased when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India the following year, resulting in a cybersecurity cooperation agreement.

Nevertheless, even before the partnership began to take shape at the government level, India-Israel cyber cooperation was steadily deepening through private sector cooperation and investment. In 2015, Infosys, one of India’s largest IT companies, invested in several Israeli tech startups, and the following year Indian IT giant Wipro also invested in Israeli cybersecurity startup Insights Cyber ​​Intelligence. . By 2016, the Israeli organization was eyeing the development of her billion-dollar cybersecurity market in India over the next five years. The Indian cybersecurity market is currently around $4 billion and by 2028 he is expected to more than double. Between 2000 and 2022, foreign direct investment (FDI) from Israel to India reached his $270.91 million. This includes over 300 investments, mainly in high-tech and agricultural sectors. As India becomes an increasingly attractive destination for FDI, increasing Israeli investment in the country will be a prominent feature of the bilateral partnership.

At other levels, pioneers in the Israeli cyber ecosystem and organizations like Cyberspark, an industry initiative aimed at bringing together Israeli government, private sector and academic resources, are working together to develop a joint startup ecosystem with India. We are considering development, and have started discussions with the following Indian companies. Tata and Reliance will collaborate on a startup incubator as well as India’s leading technology institute, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

This is further complemented by increased investment from Israel-based start-ups, some of which have partnered with Indian companies through joint ventures and acquisitions. The pace of Indian-Israeli private sector cooperation has accelerated in recent years, with the aim of benefiting from Israel’s vast talent pool and India’s enormous market demand and potential. By 2019, India’s cumulative investment in Israel reached $118 million, and Indian tech giants such as TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Wipro began expanding their presence in the Israeli market. In 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Israel’s Startup Nation Central and India’s International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate), a bilateral program to accelerate innovation and technology cooperation between startups and companies in both countries. was started. It brings together Israeli and Indian entrepreneurs and start-ups to collaborate on innovative projects.

The results are tangible, with several recent collaborations in the startup ecosystem increasing the level of bilateral engagement. Examples of partnerships established last year include:

ThinkCyber ​​India: Headquartered in the National Capital Region of India (NCR), by Tel Aviv-based company ThinkCyber ​​(focused on cybersecurity education and production solutions) and India-based Deepview Consultancy It’s an effort. With a $10 million investment and partnerships with 100 universities, it aims to train students and businesses in India and develop over 4,000 cyber academics.

Cymulate: Israeli market leader in cybersecurity solutions with leading banking and insurance customers has established an entity in India focused on expanding India-Israel technology ties.

Coralogix: An Israel-based cybersecurity company focused on protecting cloud-native companies has launched a venture in India known as Snowbit.

After the 2017 agreement, the two governments continued their engagement through meetings and discussions, culminating in the signing of the 2020 agreement to expand cybersecurity cooperation. The agreement established a framework for India-Israel cyber dialogue, cooperation in capacity building, promotion of regular exchanges and mutual exchange of best practices. Most recently, during a visit to India in May this year, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen emphasized “re-accelerating” India-Israel relations in various areas to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership. During the meeting with India’s S. Jaishankar, the two sides discussed cooperation in the fields of high-tech, digital and innovation, as well as expanding cooperation on artificial intelligence and cyber defense.

The partnership took a step further with the release of a vision statement in June 2022 aimed at deepening defense cooperation in a way that leverages Israel’s technical and operational experience and India’s extraordinary development and production capabilities. rice field. With this, the two countries are now looking beyond defense partnerships to expand trade in technology platforms such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones, long-range surface-to-air missiles and airborne warning and control systems (AWACS). In traditional areas such as small arms and military training.

focus of attention

In West Asia, India has a long and balanced relationship with all the regional powers. While New Delhi has stepped up its partnership with Israel, it has not abandoned its stance on Palestine and its desire to reset its ties with Iran. However, recent geopolitical developments, particularly in China and the United States, have heightened the urgency in New Delhi for further support to the region. The US-led I2U2 (composed of India, Israel, UAE, and the US) now seeks to play the role of a regional peacemaker, given its status as a major business and trade partner for many countries. Alternative frameworks such as ) or the Saudi Arabia-India-US-UAE format shows the desire and effort to counter growing Chinese penetration in the region.

Such efforts are bound to frustrate Beijing, which has emerged as a relentless cyber adversary for both India and Israel. In August 2021, Israel witnessed its first coordinated cyber attack linked to China. The attack hit dozens of civilian and government organizations in Israel, according to US-based cybersecurity firm FireEye. Investigators speculate that the purpose of the cyber attack was to steal business information to influence future decisions. Last year, the United States urged Israel to monitor its trade relationship with China more closely, given growing concerns over China-Israel partnerships in the tech sector. In this vein, establishing or expanding strong technology or trade partnerships with other players like India could reduce China’s access to Israel’s high-tech industry.

For India, tensions in relations with China are only increasing. Recent border clashes, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, the renaming of India’s claimed territories to China, and Beijing’s growing ambitions for the Indian Ocean region have made New Delhi’s attitude towards its relations with China increasingly is changing. . Tensions between the two neighbors have been affected by China’s ongoing cyberattacks and cyberespionage operations against India. The expanding India-Israel cyber partnership could therefore redefine the current geopolitical dynamics, both regionally and globally.

Conclusion

The India-Israel strategic cyber partnership has grown significantly and has great potential for the future. The two countries, known for their focus on technology and cybersecurity, recognize the importance of strengthening their ties in the cyber field. Private sector cooperation and investment laid the foundation for this partnership, which now extends to government-level agreements and frameworks. Israel’s cybersecurity expertise has been demonstrated through a well-developed policy and institutional framework, serving as a valuable model for India as it develops its own national cybersecurity strategy. The two countries can exchange initiatives, processes and best practices to strengthen their capabilities in the cyber realm. Multilateral cyber partnerships can build strong alliances against cyber threats by leveraging each other’s strengths, including policy frameworks, talent pools, market potential and institutional resources. Both countries have complementary capabilities and can benefit from sharing knowledge and expertise in cyberspace governance, capacity building and skills development.

To realize the full potential of multilateral cyber partnerships, regular dialogue, information exchange and joint research and development efforts are essential. In doing so, these countries can jointly strengthen cyber defenses, drive cybersecurity innovation, and contribute to the stability and security of the global digital ecosystem. A multilateral approach will amplify the impact of the India-Israel partnership, allowing for a broader network of cooperation and a stronger collective response to the evolving cyber landscape.

Divyanshu Jindal is a Non-Resident Scholar in MEI’s Strategic Technology and Cyber ​​Security Program and a Fellow at NatStrat, India. His research focuses on technology and cyber geopolitics, as well as Indian cyber diplomacy.

Mohammed Soliman is Director of MEI’s Strategic Technology and Cyber ​​Security Program and Manager of McLarty Associates’ Middle East and North Africa practice. His work focuses on the intersection of technology, geopolitics and business in the Middle East and North Africa.

Photo Credit: Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs/handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Middle East Institute (MEI) is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit educational institution. It is not involved in advocacy and the scholars’ opinions are their own. MEI welcomes financial contributions, but retains sole editorial control over its work and its publications reflect only the views of the authors. Click here for a list of MEI donors.

