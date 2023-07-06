Google clarifies value-based bidding in week-long social series





Last week, the Google Ads Liason answered common questions and misconceptions about value-based bidding.

Ginny Marvin posted a week-long series of posts on the LinkedIn and Twitter platforms detailing value-based bidding.

Last week, Marvin wrapped up the series by answering some common questions from advertisers along the way.

Read more about Google’s commitment to value-based bidding below.

Day 1: The basics of value-based bidding

Marvin explained the basics of value-based bidding on the first day of posting.

What is value-based bidding (VBB)? VBB seeks to maximize conversion value within a budget and an optional ROAS target. Optimize auctions that are expected to generate high conversion value. It’s designed for a higher total conversion value, but fewer conversions. compared to maximizing conversions/target CPA (tCP). Who Should Use Value-Based Bidding?

Based on Marvin’s experience, Google has seen VBB succeed with companies of all sizes and conversion cycles.

Lead generation Online sales Physical stores

Marvin also said:

The key to using VBB is setting the conversion values ​​you want to track and feeding the right company data into Google Ads. Define the value you want to maximize, such as sales revenue, profit margin, or lifetime value.

To wrap up day one, Marvin answered a few questions about conversions and how they affect VBB usage.

Most campaigns must have at least 15 conversions in the last 30 days to use VBB.

Google also recommends optimizing bottom-funnel conversions when maximizing conversion value.

value-based bid settings

Day 2 of our week-long series was about entering and setting up campaigns. Marvin answered the following questions.

Can VBB optimize for value and volume? If you have a value target, you should use VBB. A ROAS goal is a way to increase or decrease an ad’s chances of entering an auction. The higher the goal, the fewer auctions your ad will participate in. Use the Bid Simulator to see how setting a low ROAS target affects your reach and volume. How can I minimize volume loss when switching to Target Return on Ad Spend (tROAS)?

Advertisers switching to tROAS should initially expect lower transaction volumes when moving away from conversion-based bidding, Marvin said.

You would expect the volume to decrease as the algorithm optimizes for the most valuable customers instead of the most conversions within the target.

Here’s Marvin’s advice on switching bid strategies:

To ensure quality conversions, make sure your bidding system learns from your values ​​and your tROAS matches your past performance.

Day 3: Performance notification and evaluation

Day three focused on answering questions about how Google uses data to inform real-time bidding.

Doesn’t Google know the meaning behind the values ​​I pass to bids?

Marvin clarified that Google only interprets your values ​​as a yardstick to inform decisions to reach your goals.

She also noted that Google continues to innovate in how it securely shares data, including enhanced conversions for leads.

Will my conversion value data be used to help my competitors? Google’s bidding algorithm models are trained on highly aggregated advertiser data to continuously learn and improve their predictions . Google does not share your conversion value or conversion volume with other advertisers. How long should I wait before measuring tROAS performance?

Marvin recommends giving them two weeks or three conversion cycles before evaluating your bid strategy, giving them enough time to learn and adapt the strategy. It may take longer to have enough conversion data to evaluate.

Day 4: Answer advertiser questions

A week-long value-based bidding series showed high engagement on both LinkedIn and Twitter.

Many advertisers agreed with the question, and Marvin aimed to answer the most common questions.

What are the best practices when using multiple conversion actions with different values? You can have multiple conversion actions with different values. Google’s best practice is to upload actual conversion values ​​to align with your business goals. The conversion action contained in the conversion column is used to inform bid maximization of conversion value/tROAS. What are the best practices for assigning value to offline conversions for lead generation?

Marvin answered this question with the following quote:

If your goal is to differentiate conversions based on their value to the business, evaluate conversions against business outcomes whenever possible.

Can tROAS be used to optimize for profit or another KPI? Yes, that’s why Google allows advertisers to use tracking values ​​aligned with their business goals, such as profit values. Advertisers can import data such as LTV, profit margins and total product value into Google Ads to optimize the value that matters most to their business.summary

Ginny Marvin did a great job last week engaging with advertisers on value-based bidding. Not only did she clarify how her strategy works, but she also answered many common questions marketers still have.

Find the full weekly series thread on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Featured Image: Tetyana Yurchenko/Shutterstock

