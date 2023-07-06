Google’s July 2023 Pixel Watch update is rolling out now





Google releases monthly security patches for Pixel Watch, in addition to Pixel phones. Initially, the watch update didn’t come days after the phone’s build went live, but that gap has diminished in recent months. His June 2023 feature drop for the Pixel Watch and Pixel smartphone released around the same time. The company also pushed an update to the watch shortly after the July 2023 patch was available for his Pixel smartphone.

Google hasn’t published official release notes or factory and OTA images, but some Pixel Watch owners on Reddit have reported receiving security patches this month (via 9to5Google). The RWDC.230705.001 build doesn’t appear to contain any new features or breaking changes, similar to the builds for Pixel phones, which contained only security fixes.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, especially since the June update was a big update for the watch as it finally added the long-awaited blood oxygen tracking feature. Some other feature additions include support for additional regions and locales in Google Assistant on Wear OS, auto-pause for certain workouts, a new Spotify tile, and more.

Since its launch, Google has fixed multiple flaws in the Pixel Watch through monthly updates. For example, the March 2023 build made the wearable a better dumb watch. This helped solve many of Wear OS’s main annoyances. Google was recently found to be working on syncing the Pixel Watch’s “Do Not Disturb” and “Sleep Mode”, but it’s unclear when the feature will roll out.

If you don’t see the latest Pixel Watch firmware, you can force a download instead. For this,[設定]>[システム]>[システム アップデート]from[時計は最新の状態です]You have to tap the screen repeatedly.

