Google delays development of first truly custom Pixel chip until 2025





According to a report by The Information, Google originally planned to replace the modified Samsung Exynos chipset used in its Pixel phones with a self-designed Redondo chip sometime in 2024. However, the report claims that Google has postponed its planned release date. By 2025, a new custom processor codenamed Laguna will be introduced instead.

A former Google chip executive told The Information that challenges in retaining employees and coordinating development between teams in the US and India are at least partially responsible for the delay. Sources in the media said the team behind the project was unhappy with Google’s decision to halt development of several Tensor chips over the past two years. We have contacted Google to confirm these reports.

The story goes that Metas struggled with custom chip designs for VR and mixed reality devices, then struck a deal with Qualcomm to use Snapdragon XR chips in its future roadmap for Quest products and other devices. It seems similar to choosing

Redondo processor will likely be used to design Google’s new Tensor G5 chip

Google appears to be sticking with semi-custom versions of Samsung chips for the time being, but plans to move production to TSMC, the major chip maker that makes chips for Apple’s iPhones and many others. According to the report, Laguna will also utilize advanced packaging techniques used almost exclusively by Apple that offer better power efficiency while maintaining a thin chip profile.

The Tensor team failed to deliver the Redondos design to TSMC by the 2022 pre-production deadline, according to the report. A former Google executive told The Information that Redondo will instead be produced as a test chip to help Tensor engineers design new Laguna processors.

It will be called Tensor G5 and will reportedly be built on TSMC’s 3nm process. Advances in power efficiency and performance mean demand for these 3nm chips is high, and Apple is said to have secured 90 percent of its TSMC manufacturing for its first-generation 3nm process earlier this year.

Exynos-based Tensor chips used in current Pixel phones have overheating issues

Google aims to completely exit Samsung and design its own Tensor processors by 2025, but The Information claims the search giant will continue to license Arm’s CPU and GPU cores for the time being. are doing. There are some potential benefits to Google moving Tensor development away from Samsung, but Samsung’s Exynos-based Tensor chips, for example, have been criticized for running hot even under moderate workloads, and Samsung itself Even Exynos-based phones have some obvious performance issues. Keeping development in-house gives Google more freedom to make tangible changes to chip designs that could benefit future Pixel smartphones, tablets, watches, and other planned hardware. be.

However, designing your own custom processor is expensive, and Google may not have the market presence to reliably profit from such a large investment. Google doesn’t disclose Pixel sales figures, but IDC data reported by Bloomberg last October said the company has sold 27.6 million Pixel phones since its launch in 2016. By comparison, Samsung and Apple said they shipped over 257 million and 232 million mobile phones. According to research firm Canalys, in 2022 alone, each

