Who loves Google Analytics 4 and why





Google Analytics 4 is better than Universal Analytics – at least that’s what some marketers told Search Engine Land.

While the new platform certainly has its fair share of haters, some advertisers seem to genuinely adore the platform and shower their praises on the tool.

In case you’re wondering how on earth we came to this conclusion, below we’ve compiled some of the feedback we’ve received from unicorn companies. Please let me know if their explanation might convince you of a sudden change of heart.

1. GA4 is easier (if properly configured)

Attacat Managing Director Tim Barlow says GA4 is a better tool than UA for the following reasons:

“It’s easy to customize.” “With the right setup, GA4 is very easy to understand, even for first-time users.” Even so, they bounce on GA3.On GA4, they are valuable readers.”“GA4 was designed for more than websites, but GA3 is the multi-device/ It is not suitable for a mixed on-and-offline world.” “Consent is a big issue in Europe right now. “GA3 always required a developer for any customization, so even non-developers can achieve more with GA4. Requires involvement, but not very often.” 2. More accurate

According to Drew Blumenthal, Founder and CEO of Digital Drew SEM, the reason for GA4’s unpopularity is not so much that it’s reflected in the tool itself, but rather that people don’t have enough time to learn how it works. It’s just not.

He said GA4 has a lot of great features to offer the industry if advertisers get a chance to understand how it works.

“Personally, I think the interface is much cleaner than UA, but more importantly, it’s more accurate.” You need GA4 to get it right, GA4 also combines apps, first-party data, and cookie data, and will be better in the long run.” 3. GA4 is powerful and flexible. and creative.”

Digital marketer Stacey Chance admits it was definitely a “learning curve” figuring out how to get the most out of GA4.

However, she pointed out that using events in the new tool is actually the same as using them in other analytics platforms such as Heap, making the process easier than she first realized.

“Our team has found the features of GA4 to be incredibly powerful and flexible.” Better than UA

The AS Marketing team admits they found GA4 a little difficult to navigate at first, but after taking the time to understand how it works, they now consider it a better tool than their predecessors. increase. They explain:

“My marketing agency team has actually found GA4 to be superior to Universal Analytics, as it focuses on events on a collection of meaningless and complex data. “With so many companies doing digital marketing, it makes a lot of sense to focus on engagement data and track it as an event, and GA4 does a great job of this. “We also found the custom dashboards easier to understand to set up. We migrated all our clients to GA4 and they are all happy with the new setup.”

Andrew Glenn, digital experience analyst and SEO manager at Abbott, says he’s a big fan of GA4. In fact, he told his Search Engine Land that he “loves” the new tool.

Explaining why he thinks this is such a great platform, he said:

“GA4 is perfectly tuned to better segment our audience, learn about them, and use GMP to better deliver what matters most to them.” 6. GA4 is robust and offers more flexibility

Freelance Java EE developer Robert Nowak isn’t a big fan of the GA4 interface and thinks some marketers might find it hard to use. But overall, the new platform offered a number of advantages that ultimately attracted him. he says:

“I like the new option for event tracking. It’s more robust and very flexible.” In theory this is better, instead of 100 reports that GA UA may never use, you have the unique 7. Take your pipeline potential to a new level

Marketing Doctor Digital Strategist Richie Moczo and his team have taken the time to learn how to properly use the tool and feel confident using GA4. He now personally prefers this tool over his previous one because of the features it offers.

“GA4 integrates with Big Query for free, taking data pipeline possibilities to a new level. For example, GA4 limits you to 25 parameters per event, but if you want to go beyond that limit, You can send additional parameters to the big query: “In UA, this feature was an option only for Marketing 360 customers. Don’t make up reasons to avoid using GA4. Some of UA’s most popular features It was added late to GA4, but the newly added GA4 is being successfully introduced.”

why do you care

After UA’s downfall, GA4 has received a lot of criticism from the digital marketing world. But Google’s new tool isn’t going away anytime soon, so we’ll all have to get used to it.

With that in mind, perhaps it’s time to let our guard down and embrace the many benefits GA4 offers.

Why GA4 Causes Problems for Some Marketers

The advertiser we spoke to above is a fan of the new analytics platform, but admitted it’s easy to see why some marketers don’t like it.

In addition to people generally not responding well to change, Tim Barlow, Managing Director of Attacat, believes GA4 was rolled out before it was really ready. He says that even though he believes GA4 is a better tool than UA, GA4 has many problems such as:

“Some of the language used in the interface is terrible. For example, ‘Session Default Channel Groups by User Over Time’, why not just use ‘Session Source’?” The out-of-the-box settings are intentionally generalized because they are designed to cover more than simple websites, but this is because the default reports contain too many irrelevant metrics. , means it is of little use.” “Poor attempts to promote AdSense with advertising metrics cause even more confusion.” You do have to get used to the features, but that’s not a path that someone who just needs the real basics has to go through.” “Google released GA4 too early, so when people saw it , it lacked so many features that it was virtually unusable, for example, it’s frustrating to see only daily data instead of weekly or monthly data.”

Despite flagging these issues, Barlow concluded that he is confident Google will take action and improve its product. “But I believe that all these features will come with time,” he added.

deep dive

For more information on how to migrate to GA4, read Google’s “Details on how to migrate” guide.

