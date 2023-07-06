These open-ear headphones do away with bone conduction technology and deliver shockingly good





Matthew Miller/ZDNET

In 2018, I came across bone conduction headphones. Since then, they are the only headphones I use for running and cycling.

Of course, bone conduction technology comes with some compromises, such as limited bass support, vibrations that can cause discomfort in some people, and lower audio performance than traditional earbuds and over-ear headphones. I have.

However, for those running around town, in the dark, or biking on roads where safety is paramount, the ability to stay aware of your surroundings and wear the headset for extended periods of time outweighs audio performance. I’m here.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been walking, running, biking, and commuting with the new Shokz OpenFit in my ears. The earbuds are a significant departure for Shokz, as they don’t use the company’s signature bone conduction technology to deliver the audio experience. Rather, the headphones take an open-ear approach with a technique Shokz calls “air conduction.”

ZDNET recommends Shokz OpenFit headphones

Comfortable earbuds with IP54 water resistance and rich sound.

Unlike traditional integrated bone conduction headsets, OpenFit is designed with separate left and right earbuds and uses Dolphin Arc flexible earhooks (made of 0.7mm ultra-fine flexible memory wire) around the ear. The main audio components are on the outside. This means there is no silicone part extending into the ear canal. For sensitive ears like me, this is, as they say, pleasant music.

Each earbud weighs 8.3 grams and the silicone covered ear hooks provide a very comfortable fit. When you put the earbuds in your ears for the first time, you may think that they are not very secure and can easily fall out. But if you shake your head like an 80s metal lead guitarist, you’ll be surprised to find that it doesn’t shift or move at all.

I was able to wear the OpenFit earbuds for hours, but many times I forgot I was even wearing them. It has IP54 dustproof and waterproof performance, so you can use it with confidence not only during commuting and work, but also during workouts.

Even with the main audio components on the outside, the open-ear design helps maintain some situational awareness. The OpenFit’s voice clarity isn’t better than bone conduction headsets, but I was able to hear it well enough to be able to identify an approaching runner or cyclist.

These audio experiences are better than anything I’ve heard from Shokz headphones so far, and I’m very pleased with the clear sound of music and podcasts. Enhanced bass is provided by Shokz’s DirectPitch technology. I could even enjoy music while mowing the lawn with a surprisingly loud lawn mower, which wasn’t possible with my bone conduction headphones.

Additionally, phone calls are much better with OpenFit than the OpenRun I was using before. Sometimes I make phone calls during my workouts, sometimes I record voice-to-text ideas that come to me while running. OpenFit is perfect for that purpose.

Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Each earbud offers up to 7 hours of use, plus up to 21 hours with the charging case. A 5 minute charge gives you up to 1 hour of playback. This case does not support wireless charging.

There is also a Shokz smartphone application that provides battery charge status for each earbud, equalizer mode options (including custom mode), button customization, firmware updates, and a user guide. Double-tap and hold options include play/pause, next/previous, volume up/down, and activate your phone’s voice assistant.

Let me be clear, OpenFit earbuds aren’t perfect. I’m not a fan of the method used to pair these earbuds. Pressing both earbuds inside the case at the same time can be cumbersome, the lack of multipoint support, and the performance of the buttons while running (hard to control touch while bouncing up and down in sensitive areas).

But the sheer comfort, long battery life, customizable button configuration, and ability to provide situational awareness are enough to recommend the Shokz OpenFit earbuds, even if you’re used to bone conduction headphones. These are available now in black and beige for $179.

