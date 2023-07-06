VB Transform Launches Powerful Capabilities of Generative AI from AWS and Google





AI is radically intelligent, but it can also be stupid as a stump. Generative AI is a great example of that. While it yields imaginative and sometimes original results, the tendency to hallucinate (or to produce confidently false information) not only presents great opportunities and great potential for companies, but also makes them lose their jobs. It also poses serious challenges to stop.

How can business leaders overcome the specific obstacles posed by the limitations of artificial intelligence and unleash its truly industry-shaking power?

That’s the galactic brain matter driving this year’s VB Transform: Get Ahead of the Generative AI Revolution, taking place July 11th and 12th at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. Because the key to enterprise-ready generative AI is in the hands of today’s generative AI pioneers across the industry. To kick off the conference, VB Founder and CEO Matt Marshall will welcome today’s industry heavyweights to the stage.

Gerrit Kazmaier, VP and GM of Databases, Data Analytics, and Looker at Google and Matt Wood, VP of Products at AWS, discuss the most promising applications and use cases brought about by generative AI, and how enterprises embrace them Introduce your viewers to what they need to do. The opportunity, and most importantly, how to proactively minimize risk, protect sensitive data, and maintain privacy.

We dive deep into the challenges and opportunities posed by both closed-source and open-source Large Language Models (LLMs), as well as considerations regarding emerging strategies and technologies that are enabling breakthroughs in generative AI.

Panel “How to Leverage Generative AI for Enterprise Success: Exclusive Insights and Advice from Generative AI Leaders” will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 9:20 am as part of the main conference program. It will be held from 12:00 to 9:50 am.

