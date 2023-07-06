Google and Facebook Duopoly Shamefully Trying to Blackmail Canadians





Bill C-18 would require Meta, the parent company of Google and Facebook, to enter into commercial agreements with Canadian news publishers that use their content.Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters/File; Charles Platiau/Reuters/File

Google and Facebook owner Meta’s threat to remove Canadian news from their platforms and deny users access to information they trust is a cynical bargaining tactic. Rather than entering into revenue-sharing agreements with publishers as required by Bill C-18 (Online News Act), companies are campaigning to demonstrate market power and maintain a double monopoly in the online advertising sales market. trying to extort sympathy for

Over 80% of Canada’s advertising revenue goes to Google and Facebook. Much of its advertising revenue comes from news produced by news publishers, including Postmedia, and distributed on the platform. Tech giants did not gain this market share through innovation, but through non-competitive practices.

Starting with its acquisition of the ad server DoubleClick in 2005, Google began to increase its dominance of the financial market connecting online advertising sellers and buyers. Google not only receives most of the revenue from the sale of ad space, but also owns the ad serving infrastructure itself, so the buyer is paid as well. Use this power to manipulate the market and prevent competitors, especially news publishers, from gaining too much foothold.

According to a US antitrust lawsuit, Google also conspired with Facebook, the biggest threat to Google’s ad dominance, to manipulate its ad auction and give Facebook preferential treatment under the so-called Jedi Blue Pact. said to have given

This looting is most likely illegal and clearly shows that Google and Facebook aren’t just profiting from building better products. People who want to buy ads have little choice but to go through Google’s infrastructure. Facebook and Google, on the other hand, advertise to their readers by distributing news articles published by news outlets that do not receive any advertising revenue.

The Online News Act will help recalibrate the playing field so that news publishers can stay in the business of journalism.

For decades, news agencies have relied on advertising sales to fund news gathering efforts. Publishers must compete not only for advertising clients, but also for news readers and subscribers.

On the editorial side where monopolies don’t exist, publishers are competing vigorously, aggressively and healthily, despite growing toxic tales that the industry is somehow unwilling to adapt to the digital age. There are more news outlets, old and new, delivering more news than ever before.

Despite the well-known challenges, the industry is by no means moribund.

With the Internet giving readers near-instantaneous access to news from anywhere, Canadian news companies face intense competition not only from each other, but from American companies as well, thus shifting the focus from print and television news to digital. The transition to publishing has rarely been smooth.

Yet, for a quarter of a century, news publishers, especially established brands like the National Post, have continued to provide their readers with valuable and important journalism. News agencies are probably not as big as they were in the pre-internet era, but they rarely lack news or lack innovation.

Across the Postmedia brand, we continue to engage millions of readers, producing coverage that readers want, trust and are increasingly willing to pay for.

We are confident that we can meet this challenge, even given the existence of hostile government policies to increase funding for the CBC, which provides news for free while competing with the activities of the private press. The federal government also maintains onerous regulations on news broadcasters through the CRTC.

This is not because the industry itself is in crisis, but because a global monopoly in digital ad sales has been allowed to emerge by sleeping governments with the switch on. There are good reasons for the federal government to stand firm and not give in to tech giants.

national post office

Comments

