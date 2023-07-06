Test a real self-driving car in a virtual environment





Researchers at Ohio State University have developed new software to help develop, evaluate and demonstrate safer self-driving cars, or driverless cars.

“This technique, called Vehicle-in-Virtual-Environment (VVE), enables autonomous driving in a completely safe environment,” said study co-author Billin Aksan Gubenk, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Ohio State University. It will allow us to test the car.” .

Imagine a driverless car sitting in the middle of an empty parking lot. Instead of reacting to the real world while driving, it reacts to input from software, telling the car what the road is like and what cars, pedestrians and hazards it encounters along the way.

“With our software, we were able to make the vehicle feel like it was driving on a real road while actually operating in a large and safe test area,” says Aksan Gubenk. This feature saves time and money and eliminates the risk of fatal traffic accidents.

The study, recently published in the journal Sensor, showed that by introducing self-driving machines into a virtual environment, the technology could help avoid potential vehicle crashes, enhance pedestrian safety, and reduce the impact of rare or extreme traffic. It has been found to help the car learn how to react to events.

Self-driving technology has become a common sight on the roads in recent years, but the number of accidents these systems cause is so large that the way these technologies are tested deserves close scrutiny, says Aksan Gubenk. said.

“Our future depends on being able to safely trust every road vehicle, so our research concept is all about that goal,” said Aksan Gubenk, co-director of the Ohio Autonomous Driving Lab. It is related to efforts to The group was originally founded by him in 2014 to advance self-driving car technology.

Current approaches to demonstrating autonomous vehicle capabilities include testing software and technology first in simulations and then on public roads. However, this method essentially makes other road users unwilling participants in these driving experiments, and such risks make the entire development process costly, inefficient and Aksan Gubenk said it could be potentially unsafe for both drivers and pedestrians.

To overcome the limitations of these false estimates, the researchers in this study simulated the output of high-resolution sensors in real vehicles, much like they would give the vehicle a VR headset or virtual reality. We connected the vehicle controls to a highly realistic 3D environment. glasses. After feeding the data into the autonomous driving system’s computer and synchronizing the car’s real-world movements with the simulation, the researchers found that the car behaved in real-time as if the virtual environment were its real surroundings. I was able to show

But Levent Gubenk, co-author of the study and co-director of the Autonomous Driving Lab, said what makes the company’s software particularly powerful is how flexible the virtual environment is. Once real sensations are replaced with virtual sensations, the model can be easily modified to suit all kinds of scenarios, Guvenc said.

The VVE method can be tuned to maintain real-world properties while modeling rare events in a virtual environment, so extreme traffic scenarios, such as people jumping in front of cars, pedestrians waiting at pedestrian crossings, etc. You can easily simulate even mundane traffic scenarios like , He said.

In addition, with the help of a communication app for connectivity between vehicles and pedestrians, the software can use Bluetooth to communicate between pedestrians with mobile phones and phones inside the test vehicle. . The researchers actually had pedestrians traverse a simulated road at a safe distance from the test vehicle. But a Bluetooth signal told the car that a person was rushing right in front of it.

The advantage of this method, Gubenk said, is that road users can share the same environment at the same time, even if they are not in the same place. And while generating these surreal environments can be time-consuming, the real-time he says the technical challenge of synchronizing different environments for use in simulations is one of the challenges the team has solved. One, he said.

The research team has also applied for a patent for this technology. In the future, Gubenk said he hopes it will be incorporated into traffic guidelines produced by groups such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Within the next five to 10 years, Guvenc said, the technology could become an industry staple. That’s why he focused on building more applications.

Other co-authors from Ohio State University were Xincheng Cao, Haochong Chen, and Sukru Yaren Gelbal.

