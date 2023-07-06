Google: Google, CCI, 2.2 billion rupees, and an Amazon twist





Google has reportedly accused the Competition Commission of India (CCI) of ordering changes to its business model “just to protect” rival Amazon. News agency Reuters reported that Amazon had complained that it was struggling to develop an Android system version that was fixed due to Google’s restrictions. The report cites legal documents Last month, Google asked the Supreme Court to revoke an October order requiring CCI to make 10 changes to its business model. Regulators have accused Google of abusing its dominant market position with the Android operating system, which powers 97% of smartphones in India. “It’s all about protecting Amazon,” Amazon reportedly told CCI during the investigation that Google’s restrictions hampered Android development. A fork called Fire OS. In its SC filing, Google alleged that the oversight agency unfairly relied on it to make decisions against Google. “Globally, FireOS was a commercial failure due to poor user experience. Fire Phone was not even launched in India,” Google claims in a 1,004-page filing, which the filing said. was undisclosed but reviewed by Reuters. “Amazon’s failure to compete in India was a mistake, blaming it for its deal with Google. “The CCI directive was issued ‘only to protect Amazon, which complained that its attempt to create a forked version of Android didn’t work because of[Google’s]restrictions,'” it added. Court documents show that Amazon told Indian investigators: Developing Fire OS as a fork of Android required “substantial resources”, including thousands of employee hours, but Google has ruled out any penalties before the Supreme Court of India, ruling out its position in the market. He claims he didn’t abuse it. CCI Seeks Google To Comply Google’s Latest SC Filing Shows The Company’s Growing Differences Over How CCI Conducts Android Investigations, What CCI Ruling Asked Google To Do 2022 In October, CCI imposed a fine of Rs. instructed to rectify its conduct within a set period of time. Following this, he was also fined Rs 1,363 crore. The company was asked to allow it to distribute modified versions of the Android operating system, known as Android forks, without licensing restrictions like those associated with pre-installing Google apps. Google has made significant changes to its Android business model in India following the CCI mandate. A lower court previously ruled that Google should pay the fine, consistent with the CCI findings, and acknowledged that Google abused its market position, but the U.S. company continued to sue the Supreme Court. are fighting In a lower court filing earlier this month, Google reportedly said CCI officials “copy-pasted” some of the European rulings against US companies in similar cases. CCI denied the accusations.

