Most Innovative UK Retailer category open for submissions — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

B&Q was last year’s winner in this category.

At the forefront of cutting-edge 3D visualization, planning and design technology. In 2022, we announced the deployment of the largest and most comprehensive 3D home improvement design experience on the market today.

Retailers didn’t just deploy apps and services. Designed and deployed his entire 3D strategy to meet changing consumer behavior.

The company claims to be the first retailer to move from the existing software solutions the industry has been using since the 1980s to a single SaaS-based kitchen, bathroom and bedroom/storage design platform for consumers and stores. claim.

The advantage is a customer-centric, comprehensive and seamless design experience. The effort includes a suite of mobile 3D product configurators for other products, as well as a 3D kitchen, bathroom and storage planner with virtual reality capabilities.

Our review board said:

Winners in this category had to prove themselves to be the UK’s most innovative and customer-focused retailers this year, and there was one clear winner in that regard.

B&Q has taken a tool available to architects, but perhaps intimidating to most customers, to enable ambitious home improvements through an immersive, interactive experience full of customization and personalization. .

Improving the customer experience in this way only works if staff have the knowledge to confidently use it themselves. B&Q demonstrated this commitment and commitment to its employees by embarking on an extensive training program within six months.

FAQ

Who will judge the 2023 RTIH Innovation Awards?

Mike Cadden, Director of Technology and Business Transformation, Start-Rite Shoes

Peter Waugh, Director, International Digital (EMEA, LAC, AP), Starbucks

Paula Bobbett, Chief Digital Officer, Boots

Warren Richmond, Situ LIve Founder and CEO

Scott Thompson, Editor and Founder, Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Toby Pickard, IGD Global Insights Leader

Matt Taylor, EY Retail and Consumer Products Technology Transformation Leader

Amodini Chhabra, Investor, Compass Digital Ventures

Gary Newbury, Supply Chain Advisor and Delivery Executive

Nadine Neatrour, Marketing Director, Selfridges

David Polinchock, Co-Founder/President, Unified Brand Experience Lab

Is there a fee to participate in the awards?: No, it is free.

Can I apply across multiple categories: Yes.

Do I have to complete all sections of the entry form? No, but the more information you provide, the more likely your submission will be successful.

Do you only accept entries from companies based in the UK? No, we accept entries from all over the world.

When is the 2023 submission deadline? Friday, October 27th.

When will the winner be announced? Wednesday 29th November at an event at the Barbican in central London.

The event begins with a drinks reception in a beautiful conservatory, followed by a three-course meal and awards ceremony in the Garden Room.

