What are Threads on Instagram? Here’s What You Need to Know About the New App





A new text-based app has hit the social media scene.

Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, launched Threads on Wednesday. Meta said the app was created by his Instagram team and allows users to publish short posts and updates with text, photos, links and videos.

Here’s what you need to know about threads:

How to join an Instagram thread

You can log in to the new Threads app using your Instagram username and password. Your Instagram username and verification status will carry over to your Threads account, along with the option to customize your Threads profile.

Users under the age of 16, or under the age of 18 in some countries, are automatically given a profile set to private mode.

How to use Instagram threads

Post text-based updates using threads. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos. Maximum length is 5 minutes. According to the press release, Threads posts can also be shared to Instagram stories.

Once you’re logged into Threads, you’ll be able to choose which accounts to follow. The company says the same accessibility features available on Instagram are available on Threads.

Threads is free to use and available for download today from the App Store and Google Play.

Need Instagram for Threads?

yes. You will need your Instagram username and password to log into the thread.

When did Threads start?

On Wednesday, threads started in over 100 countries for iOS and Android users.

Who created the Threads app?

According to Meta, the Instagram team created Threads.

How is it different from threads?

According to Meta, Threads is the first app purpose-built to be compatible with open social networking protocols. This means that anyone using a compatible app can follow and interact with Threads users without having a Threads account.

The developers plan to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol established by the World Wide Web Consortium.

What is spillage?

Spill is a new social media platform where you can post text updates and GIFs. It was created by a former Twitter employee and is currently in beta, but requires an invitation to participate.

A black-owned platform, Spill was also created to better support diverse communities online, Afrotech writes. The app also aims to enable users to profit from creating viral moments and content.

