Threads is the fastest downloaded app as Twitter threatens the meta





Mark Zuckerberg posted on Wednesday that two hours after he hit the launch button on Instagram’s real-time public conversation app, Threads, more than 2 million people had downloaded his latest work.

It was just the beginning.

Two more hours later, 5 million people had downloaded Threads. By the time Meta CEO Zuckerberg went to bed Wednesday night, downloads had soared to 10 million. When he woke up Thursday morning, the app had been downloaded more than 30 million times.

It seems that in less than a day, Threads, a targeted Twitter rival, has become the fastest-downloaded app of all time. According to his OpenAI, ChatGPT maker, he easily outperformed his ChatGPT, a chatbot, and in his first five days he was downloaded 1 million times. Threads is also on pace to surpass his 100 million user count in less than two months, a feat only ChatGPT can achieve (according to analytics firm Similar Web).

Some of Twitter’s most followed users, including Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Gates, Shakira, and Oprah Winfrey, immediately joined the thread and started posting. The atmosphere was festive, with users writing welcome messages and expressing their enthusiasm to read each other’s posts. At some point, the new app was so inundated with users that it seemed shaky.

This is a good start as we expected. Zuckerberg, who owns Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, said in a thread post on Thursday: He later added, “I feel like something special is about to start.”

The early momentum underscored people’s desire to find an alternative to Twitter, the digital town square founded 17 years ago, which has long been a central place for public conversation online. Since Elon Musk bought Twitter last year, the billionaire has made changes that have angered longtime users of the social platform, especially those uninterested in his laissez-faire approach to content management. introduced. Twitter has also been hit with more outages and bugs.

Mr. Musk has not quietly accepted Mr. Zuckerberg’s actions. In a letter dated Wednesday, Twitter’s lawyers suggested legal action against Meta for using trade secrets of former employees to build Threads. Twitter also asked Meta to preserve internal documents related to disputes between the two companies. The letter was previously reported by Semafor.

Musk tweeted on Thursday that competition is good but cheating is not.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey also lashed out at Zuckerberg’s new app. We wanted flying cars, but instead he got 7 of his Twitter clones, he tweeted Thursday.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a post on Threads that no former Twitter engineer is working on Threads. Nothing, he wrote.

Threads has come under scrutiny for spreading misinformation and other harmful content on the internet, and was an unexpected hit for Meta, who desperately needed a win. Zuckerberg’s social network was lauded in its early days, but in recent years has been criticized by regulators, activists and users angry at the company’s handling of data and products. Meta also faces questions about the transition to the still emerging immersive digital world, the so-called Metaverse.

But this week has been at least a temporary reprieve for Zuckerberg and his company. Employees at Meta celebrated the launch of the thread Wednesday night, sharing internal jokes and memes with each other, according to screenshots of the conversation seen by The New York Times.

One employee noted that after a year of layoffs and layoffs within the company, morale within the company was skyrocketing. According to screenshots, another user shared a meme of two characters from the 1999 movie The Mummy, talking to each other about how Meta has replaced Twitter.

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Threads was a crash project that decided to split from Instagram seven months ago and bet on Twitter.

The project, codenamed “Project 92,” was top secret, said two people familiar with the project. The team was small, and other parts of the meta didn’t have access to early versions of the app, he said.

Over the past few days, celebrities, brands and influencers have been given early access to the app, a move by Meta to kick off a freewheeling culture of fun and discussion. Mosseri said he wants Thread to be a friendly place for public conversation.

In a thread post, actress Jennifer Lopez added a musical note emoji, saying, “I never get tired of looking at threads.” “Welcome to gay Twitter!” DeGeneres wrote in her thread’s first post.

But that early momentum doesn’t necessarily translate into long-term engagement and success. Twitter still holds the top spot with more than 237 million daily users, according to the latest public figures cited by the company last year. Meta also continues to face questions about its data privacy policy.

Also, some Threads users were plagued with the issue that if they wanted to delete their Threads account, they might have to delete their connected Instagram account. Instagram said it is looking into alternative ways Threads users can deactivate their accounts.

Zuckerberg said Instagram seems to be taking a hands-on approach to what can and can’t be posted in a thread, making the app easier to use for conversations.

Across the app, threads hid some posts behind warning boxes that indicated the content had been reviewed by an independent fact-checker and determined to be misleading. The user can click a button in the alert box to view the contents. An additional pop-up box included a short explanation as to why the content was hidden and a link to a post by the ruling fact-checker.

It seems that some comments are completely hidden in the thread. In the first post on the app, right-wing influencer Tomi Lahren asked, “Is Meta censoring conservative ideas here, too?” It’s an attack on mainstream social networks that have moderated false and misleading content in the past. Comments on her post showed a label at the bottom of her section that read, “Some replies are not available.”

Another warning appeared when users tried to follow some influencers that Meta had previously flagged for publishing false or misleading content.

I got an alert asking if I wanted to follow the person. This account has repeatedly posted false information that has been verified by independent fact-checkers or violated our Community Guidelines. I got the same warning when trying to follow her Instagram profile of these users.

For new thread users like 63-year-old North Carolina attorney Kate Stone, it’s important to manage your content well. She has a dormant Twitter account and once dreamed of owning a Tesla electric car built by Mr. Musk, but the tech billionaire tweeted a more politically conservative message. I gave up on both because I started. But she wanted to be part of a public conversation online, and she thought Threads might be a way to make that happen.

Ms. Stone said in an interview that she had read about the thread, and though she doesn’t really like Zuckerberg, it turned out to be easy with an Instagram account. So I thought I’d give it a try.

Stuart A. Thompson and Cade Metz contributed to the report.

