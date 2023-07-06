ChatGPT ‘not booming anymore’: Google Engineer





ChatGPT is losing users for the first time in its history, and those users aren’t the users you’d expect. Traffic to the ChatGPT website fell 9.7% in June, according to estimates by web analytics firm Similarweb. In the United States, the drop was even more severe, with a 10.3% month-on-month decrease, and the number of unique visitors to ChatGPT also decreased by 5.7% month-on-month.

François Cholet, a software engineer and AI researcher at Google, told Fortune magazine in an email that one thing is certain. That means it’s no longer a boom.

Cholet thinks he knows what’s going on: it’s summer vacation. Instead of using ChatGPT for educational-related activities, the engineer said on Twitter that children are probably playing Minecraft or enjoying summer activities. He noted that search interest for ChatGPT has steadily declined over time, while search interest for Minecraft has steadily increased.

Only one explanation. A significant portion of students are using ChatGPT to do their homework. According to data scientist and author Sam Gilbert, this is one of the most popular uses of ChatGPT. He found that queries such as ChatGPT essay, ChatGPT math, and ChatGPT history were his second most prominent type of Google search, aside from job-seeking related searches.

In fact, I found Homework to be ChatGPT’s #2 application (as measured by Google Search in the US).

High search volume related to job applications (e.g. “chatgpt resume”, “chatgpt cover letter”) and similar search volume for codes (according to https://t.co/vNSb0q30wG) https://t .co/Xu0dUnxWtQ pic.twitter.com/FcXqCkaci3

Sam Gilbert (@samgilb) June 27, 2023

Now that it’s summer vacation, I’m not using ChatGPT for that part of my English or Algebra homework. Not only is Google Trends showing a downturn, so are ChatGPT traffic estimates.

In some ways, this reminds me of a bygone era of television, pre-Netflix. Back then, the big 3 or 4 networks stopped airing new episodes when school closed, and summer was vacation time, with no new shows or reruns. At the turn of the 2000s, improvements in cable TV quality challenged this problem, and then cord cuts completely cut off the traditional TV calendar. So has the Internet replaced television as both a medium and a message, in the words of media theorist Marshall McLuhan? Well, that may be so, but Cholet refuses to draw comparisons to television here.

Internet use is not seasonal, Cholet told Fortune in an email. But ChatGPT usage is starting to look like it could be. Work and school apps tend to decline in the summer and on weekends, he said, so occupational apps typically tend to be used less during the summer, but after that, leisure-related apps tend to fall into that category. It tends to increase over time. This downward trend will only occur for apps that are fully mature, and if not, increased app adoption will overwrite seasonal trends, Cholet told Fortune in an email.

In Chollet’s view, seasonal trends do not affect booms. After all, the popularity of the internet and his iPhone in the early days didn’t come to a halt because of seasonality, he points out. Hell, even the introduction of Facebook (the app for college students!) didn’t pause just because of the summer break.

An upward trend in Google searches for Minecraft isn’t the strongest indicator that the ChatGPT boom is over, but if ChatGPT is slowing down due to the season, it’s because the boom started in the first place. Chollet said it could mean it’s not happening.

Overall, this suggests that ChatGPT adoption is currently stagnating, Chollet told Fortune in an email.

OpenAI did not respond to Fortunes’ request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/07/06/chatgpt-not-booming-anymore-loss-users-summer-vacation-kids-homework/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos