



Last month, a delegation from the USC Viterbi School of Engineering visited Armenia. It was the first visit to the Caucasus region for Yannis C. Yorsos, Dean of Vitavi United States and Raghu Raghavendra, Vice Dean of Global Initiatives, Vitavi United States, who attended the United States Vitavi Continuing Education Computer Science Program from the Armenian National University of Technology. I was able to provide education to students who Take the course at the beginning of the year and receive the certificate obtained.

With the support of the USC Druncife Armenia Institute and its president, Charlie Galian, who helped organize the trip, Yortsos and Raghavendra delve into the academic and technology ecosystems of both countries for future collaborations. I was able to

Shushan Karapetian, director of the USC Dornsaife Armenian Research Institute, describes Armenia as a region of Silicon Valley. Geography plays a role in this, Karapetian explains. The country is landlocked and not rich in natural resources. The brain has a wealth of capabilities, she says. Karapetian said showcasing the country’s technological and engineering prowess is in line with the mission of the USC Dornsaife Armenian Research Institute, which focuses on contemporary Armenian studies. she emphasized.

During my visit, I stopped by the Armenian Science and Technology Foundation (FAST). The organization acts as an incubator for innovation in Armenia, including supporting tech startups and research collaborations. AI researcher Aram Galustian is a research professor of computer science and principal investigator at the USC Institute of Information Science, and he is one of the international academics whose research is supported by his FAST. .

Another destination of the expedition was the American University of Armenia (AUA), where the USC Vitavis leadership met with Interim Rector Armen Kiuregian and Dean of Science and Technology Aram Hajian. The AUA’s founding president was Mihran Agbabian, a former Viterbi faculty member and former professor of civil and environmental engineering at USC.

A delegation from the University of Southern California also visited the TUMO Center, which offers free after-school programs for students ages 12-18. More than 15,000 students participate in after-school programs at Yerevan TUMO Centre. Many TUMO centers have also been established throughout Armenia and in many cities around the world.

“It was very exciting to visit these universities and institutions in Armenia and explore the potential for future partnerships and exchanges,” Dean Yorsos said of his own experience. I look forward to future collaborations.

The delegation also visited the Tacoli Center, which Karapetian describes as an “academic hub” for “research, collaboration and creation” at the USC Dornsaife Armenian Research Institute.

Published July 6, 2023

