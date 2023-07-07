Google co-founder’s ex-wife reveals truth about affair rumors with Twitter CEO Elon Musk





By Divya Bhati: Google co-founder Sergey Brin has announced his separation from Nicole Shanahan in 2022. However, the news of their divorce soon became a scandal after allegations that Shanahan had an affair with Twitter CEO Elon Musk circulated online. Ms Shanahan came under public criticism for her husband’s cheating and was even labeled a gold digger. Elon Musk himself denied the allegations and claimed the news was baseless, but Shanahan recently revealed the truth to the rumors.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Shanahan strongly denied having an affair with Tesla and Twitter boss Elon Musk. Shanahan recalled the difficult times of her divorce and the rumors surrounding her, saying, “Everything I’ve ever worked for has been done by a press that has no idea what’s going on in my life and who I am. I remember feeling like I was under siege.” Elon and I had sex like it was a passionate moment, but was that the end? Was it a romantic relationship? No, we weren’t having an affair. ”

Reports and rumors that Shanahan was having an affair with Sergey Brin further swelled when The Wall Street Journal reported that Nicole had a brief affair with Elon that eventually led to her separation from her husband. accelerated.

Elon Musk himself previously responded to the rumors by saying they were unfounded, saying: “This is totally false. Sergey and I are friends and we were at a party together last night!” Stated. “I’ve only met Nicole twice out of three times.” Both times, with many other people around. Nothing romantic. I haven’t even had sex in years (sigh).

Shanahan referred to Elon as a colleague in the interview and said he had been in contact to discuss treatment for his daughter’s autism, given Elon’s involvement in Musk’s neurotechnology company, Neuralink. emphasized. She said such discussions were common in the Silicon Valley community, and her husband was one of them. “Elon was just another human being in this group. There’s more or less this generational ecosystem, it’s a community. We pitch ideas to each other and ask questions,” Shanahan added.

Well, it’s not the first time Elon Musk has made headlines for his affair, considering he manages to make headlines for his Twitter and industry rivalry remarks. From dating Amber Heard to having children with Grimes, the Twitter and Tesla CEO has a lengthy list of affairs and speculations about his personal life.

On the subject of real-time, Elon Musk is currently busy battling Twitter’s new rival Threads by Meta. Led by Mark Zuckerberg, this text-based social media app has garnered a lot of hype and has been dubbed the bird app killer.

— end —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-co-founders-ex-wife-reveals-truth-around-rumours-of-her-affair-with-twitter-ceo-elon-musk-2402951-2023-07-06 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos