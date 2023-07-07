L’Oreal says ‘vague’ claims for hair relaxer products should be scrapped





(Reuters) – A subsidiary of French cosmetics giant L’Oréal (OREP.PA) and other beauty industry companies have made and sold products to relax toxic hair that can lead to cancer and other health problems, it said. asked a U.S. judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

In filings Thursday in Chicago federal court, attorneys for L’Oréal USA and other manufacturers filed consumer product liability claims in a multi-district lawsuit covering 14 groups of defendants and about 250 lawsuits. First legal objection filed.

Dozens of lawsuits filed after October National Institutes of Health study found women who use certain hair-relaxing products several times a year have an increased risk of developing uterine cancer and later integrated into the Northern District of Illinois. .

Other defendants include India’s Godrej SON Holdings and Dubai-based Dabur International.

In a joint filing, defense counsel attacked the plaintiffs’ claims as “vague” and said they were based on “unsupported conclusions.”

An attorney for the lead plaintiff did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday.

L’Oréal representatives and lawyers for Mr. Godrej and Mr. Dabur did not immediately respond to similar requests.

U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland was scheduled to hold a status conference on the case on Thursday. Plaintiffs have said they hope to set a trial date in the fall of 2024.

In a consolidated complaint in May, plaintiffs allege that L’Oréal and other companies “systematically misrepresented and continue to misrepresent the significant health effects of using hair relaxers.” . The complaint alleges that the companies “without warning exposed the plaintiffs to highly toxic products.”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs also alleged that the company targeted marketing to women of color and “took advantage of centuries of racism and cultural coercion.”

In an effort to dismiss the allegations, defense argued that the complaint failed to identify specific products associated with various brands of hair relaxer products. They said many of the brands in the complaint “have multiple products that could be considered ‘hair straightening products.'”

The action relates to Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practices and Product Liability Litigation, United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 1:23-cv-00818.

Plaintiff: Diandra “Fu” Debrosse Zimmermann of DiCello Levitt. Fidelma Fitzpatrick of Motley Rice. Douglas & London’s Michael London.With Benjamin Crump of Ben Cramp Law Office

For L’Oréal USA: Denise Ellis of Ellis George Cipollone O’Brien Anagay.Gordon Reese Scully Manskany’s Other Attorneys

Reported by Mike Scarcera

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

