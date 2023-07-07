Google, Uber, Microsoft and Facebook rest assured that the Australian Tax Office will keep all PwC secrets.





PwC said there were suggestions that McNab may have shared that date with other companies, but it has not confirmed any communications to the other companies to that effect.

Suggestion is one way. On August 5, 2015, Mr. Collins sent an email to another partner. The client’s main question is about the start date, and he’s one of the multiple assurances he’s given about timing.

I can’t imagine unless they know about a deal that one of the IT companies brokered with the prime minister, finance minister or minority. [a delay]writes Collins. The Treasury Department has been very clear on this point, and the politics of delaying the Dirty 30 Rule seems impossible. Neither the Treasury Department nor the government nor the ATO has any sympathy for this group. If you can land a few of these, the controversy is a treasure trove.

Another partner said in an email on August 6 how Collins’ input helped PwC’s global brainstorming session in the US on future tax strategies for tech companies:

What Collins chose not to share was the fact that PwC officials were working on the Google tax at the Treasury Department in case tech companies didn’t like it.

In a separate email, Collins said he sent a memo to send to your friends on the Gulf as a reference to tech companies in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Despite mentioning multiple companies, only one email was sent to one of them. Or rather, he may have had just one email that wasn’t subject to the legal privilege.

So we come back to the secret settlement with the ATO, but it’s alarming that they’re going to oversee this, like the Tax Commission.

Such violations of taxpayer secrecy threaten entire trust in the tax system, Second Commissioner Jeremy Hirshhorn asserted in a Senate inquiry last month.

These agreements can also cover future actions. The ATO Settlement Code states: While the ATO cannot guarantee non-prosecution in settlements, the ATO may use resources to investigate taxpayer disclosures for purposes of criminal prosecution or referral of taxpayers. can agree not to assign Criminal investigation by another law enforcement agency.

Even if it’s in the boilerplate, it’s a world of comfort for tech tax professionals. Not that they did anything wrong, but the optics of the investigation would be difficult.

It took six years for the PwC emails to go public, in part because the ATO claimed it couldn’t investigate non-tax crimes it wanted to. And I don’t see any signs of wanting to revisit anything related to these settlements.

Technicians are safe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/rear-window/ato-keeps-tech-companies-pwc-secrets-20230706-p5dm92 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

