First Fully Custom Pixel Chip Tensor G5 Coming From TSMC In 2025





According to a new report today, Google is indeed working to replace Samsung with TSMC in the development of the Tensor G5.

The information originally details how the company plans to unveil “the first fully customized chip” for Pixel smartphones in 2024. Instead, “Redondo” had already reduced its functions, so it was only handed over to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd., not meeting the deadline for trial production last year. “Early this year.” Today’s report states that Redondo is currently being used as a test chip ahead of its next generation and will not be “ready for mass production by 2024.”

These beach-inspired Laguna chips are targeted for 2025 and will likely be branded as Tensor G5. According to today’s sources, the Tensor G5 will be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer manufacturing process and integrated fan-out to reduce thickness and improve power efficiency.

Google is sticking with Samsung in the design and manufacturing of next year’s Tensor chips, but with each generation more and more Samsung components (“everything from communications and audio to images and graphics processing”) have become their own IP. are replacing.

Meanwhile, “Multiple Tensor Chips” has been canceled in the last two years. This comes after his rumored Tensor-powered Pixelbook was canceled last year. especially:

The delay in bringing Google’s fully custom Tensor to market has been compounded by high turnover within the group, as well as the challenges of splitting and coordinating work between the US and India, where the majority of Tensor silicon engineers are based. That’s why, said a former Google chip executive. Direct knowledge of effort.

Meanwhile, the former executive also told The Information that he’s bearish about how much Google is spending on custom chips, given that the Pixel hasn’t sold in large numbers yet.

