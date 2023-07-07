How can customers prepare for Teams client ‘2.1’?





It’s been a busy time for Microsoft Teams lately, with the introduction of spatial audio for immersive meetings as part of the end of June update, and some significant updates to Teams Rooms on Android and Windows.

However, looking further ahead towards the end of the year, the news that long-term development team Teams is getting a new desktop client is just as important and interesting.

Microsoft Teams expert and Empowering.Cloud co-founder Tom Arbuthnot clarified to UC Today that Teams 2.1 is sort of its internal name.

Faster, lighter, built from the ground up and generally better, as various marketing terms say it, continued Arbuthnot. But really, the perception is true. It’s even better.

The new app aims to reduce memory usage by 50%, reduce strain on the CPU, and extend laptop battery life.

Microsoft has tentatively hinted that the new Teams will be generally available in October, but that doesn’t mean all customers should switch immediately.

At some point, we’ll know what’s coming here. Microsoft will run the classic client side by side with the new client and slowly move towards a time when they really need to make the jump to the new client. said Arbuthnot.

So we created a microsite where you can see what features are included in the new client and which ones are coming soon. This will help us understand how to deploy this to some or all users. Review the use cases covered by the feature to ensure you can get started.

The microsite contains comprehensive details for admins, such as how clients are rolled out and how changes are managed.

With summer approaching and generally a bit of a late time for IT, towards the end of the fourth quarter of the calendar might be a good time to start thinking. Arbuthnot recommends that they will probably start migrating from the legacy Teams client to the new Teams client. Now is a good time to get over it.

We’ve been working hard on customer feedback on the new Teams client to make sure it meets all the use cases people need. For example, in the Teams admin center, admins can switch users to preview and provide feedback via the client or a dedicated feedback website. This is in addition to a microsite where users can join the community for previews.

I think the most important thing Microsoft is looking for is feature parity, Arbuthnot added. This is a term that has been around for a long time in our field. But let’s see which features block how many users. So it’s like making sure all the core features are covered.

What about customers who self-manage small environments of the Teams client? How will upgrades work and is there a schedule for switching?

It’s still in preview at this point, Arbuthnot said. So while we’re not yet in a position to force an upgrade outright, we expect it to be something similar to the move to Skype, gently encouraging users to upgrade and giving them the option to switch aggressively. doing. That’s why you’ll see a toggle in the top left of the client that says “Check preview”.

And at some point Microsoft said, “If you do nothing and just magically update users, you can defer, but good luck. And eventually you can’t defer.” prize. It tends to be a model.

Very often smaller customers don’t actually do this, Arbuthnot said. Just wait until Microsoft changes. For large customers, pilots, he wants to test in groups, understand how it works, get input from users, avoid flooding, and so on.

Considering the Teams client transition period is preview for some users and not available for others, there will inevitably be some feature gaps between the new and old clients. The client is not available for Mac or VDI, but those releases are in preparation. It’s also not yet supported by the GCC or the Department of Defense because it’s not yet supported by any special or government clouds. This includes advanced calling features such as call queues and reverse number lookup.

Surprisingly, there is no team and channel creation functionality. It’s obviously Teams, and it’s obviously very important for many people and third-party business apps, Arbuthnot added. That means adopting things like Salesforce and Trello. There are still some big gaps to fill. Heading into October, we may see them on the horizon.

Satish Upadhyaya, MVP, Microsoft 365 UC Architect, emphasized to UC Today that one of the most important things in his conversation with Arbuthnot, even contacts and speed dials, is not yet available in the new client. bottom.

Tom, as you said, the third line of business apps is really important and essential, Upadhyaya continued. They said they also plan to roll it out in preview for line-of-business apps towards the end of July.

The full interview with UC Todays’ Arbuthnot and Upadhyaya on Teams client 2.0, Windows Copilot licensing, and more will be available soon on the UC Todays website and YouTube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uctoday.com/collaboration/how-can-customers-prepare-for-teams-client-2-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos