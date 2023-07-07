Google accuses India’s Competition Commission of protecting Amazon





Tech giant Google has accused the Competition Commission of India (CCI) of protecting Amazon after it ordered it to change its business model. The company has petitioned the Supreme Court of India to revoke the October 2022 order from CCI. The CCI fined Google 13.38 billion rupees ($163 million) for anti-competitive behavior, but the tech giant insisted the antitrust order was “only to protect” Amazon.

In its October 2022 ruling, CCI found that Google’s contractual restrictions “reduce device makers’ ability and incentive to develop and sell” devices running on Android forks, hurting consumer interests. said investigative authorities. Amazon told CCI during its investigation that Google’s restrictions have prevented development of an Android fork called Fire OS.

The directive is seen as more comprehensive than the one imposed in the European Commission’s groundbreaking 2018 ruling against the company’s Android market abuses, so Google has raised concerns over India’s Android decision. expressed. Google and Amazon have been battling it out for years, especially in India, where e-commerce growth is astronomical.

In its June 26 complaint to the Supreme Court, Google said in its defense, “From a global perspective, FireOS was a commercial failure with a poor user experience. In India, the Fire Phone was even launched. The European Commission therefore called Amazon’s failure to compete in India a failure and blamed it on its deal with Google.”

Amazon told Indian investigators that creating Fire OS as an Android fork required “substantial resources,” including thousands of employee hours, according to court documents. However, the antitrust agency ruled against Google’s allegations. Google now opposes any fines before the Supreme Court of India, arguing that it has not abused its market position.

In a separate filing, the antitrust agency said CCI is asking Google to comply with all of its directives. This incident is being closely monitored and will affect the entire tech industry. Google hopes the courts will rule in its favor to protect its business model.

