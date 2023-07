Virginia Tech Leads 3D Printing Project to Improve Tire Retread Efficiency

A team from Virginia Tech has been selected for a $1.5 million project to explore the use of additive manufacturing in tire retreading.

The project grew out of the REMADE Institute, a public-private partnership founded by the U.S. Department of Energy focused on accelerating the transition to a circular economy in the United States, and was supported by researchers from Arizona State University and Michelin’s industrial partners. I plan to Tim Long, professor and director of the Biodesign Center for Sustainable Polymer Materials and Manufacturing in Arizona, offers his expertise in synthesizing high-performance elastomers suitable for 3D printing.

The project specifically aims to address wear and improve the efficiency of commercial vehicles such as tractor-trailers used to transport consumer goods and materials. As commercial tires wear, they typically go through a retreading process that polishes the surface and adds a new layer. However, this reportedly wastes about 9 pounds of extra material per tire, which can reduce the vehicle’s fuel economy. It is estimated that approximately 14.5 million tires undergo this retreading process each year.

The Virginia Tex team, led by Chris Williams, LS Randolph Professor of Mechanical Engineering, uses 3D scanning, 3D printing and industrial robotics to align longs material along the tire surface to meet performance requirements. We aim to develop a new manufacturing process that selectively deposits . Tire industry requirements.

“We are really excited to work on this challenging project that integrates polymer science with manufacturing advances such as 3D scanning, 3D printing and industrial robotics,” said Williams. If all goes well, the retread technology could save about 90mkitons of tire waste and 800mkitons of his CO2 annually.[carbon dioxide] Emissions for the entire retread industry.

The funding features a one-to-one cost sharing between the REMADE Institute and Virginia Tech. The development and evaluation of bonding materials, and how they are applied to tires and cured, is the experience of polymer science at Virginia Tech, specifically the Polymer Science Hub at the Polymer Innovation Institute (MII), of which Williams is an affiliate. take advantage of .

MII Director Robert Moore added: “On behalf of MII, the REMADE Institute recognizes that this team of faculty and students has the unique skills to tackle the profound challenges of this project from the basic science required for research. We are very proud of ” We create new materials that can seamlessly mate to complex tire surfaces, based on engineering principles that guarantee durable tires that meet strict safety requirements. ”

