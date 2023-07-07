Industry would be ‘catastrophic’ if Google and Meta retract news, says Canadian publisher





If Google and Meta pulled content from Canadian news outlets, the industry would be “destroyed,” said Village Media CEO Jeff Elgie.

Village Media operates 25 community news websites, including six in Northern Ontario: Sudbury.com, Soo Today, Bay Today, Elliot Lake Today, Timmins Today and Northern Ontario Business.

Elsey told CBC News that he has opposed Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act, from the beginning.

The law, which was approved by the king last month, requires tech giants such as Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content they share and reuse on their platforms.

In response, Meta and Google, which own Facebook and Instagram, have announced that they will be removing Canadian news content from their platforms once the law comes into effect later this year.

Jeff Elgy is the CEO of Sucent Corporation. Marie, Ontario. Village Media operates 25 local news websites, including 6 in northern Ontario. (Village Media)

Elsey said about 50 percent of traffic to his website comes from Facebook and Google.

“In our opinion, the entire approach of this bill has been flawed from the beginning,” Elsey said.

”[It’s] This is based on the idea that Google and Facebook steal content from publishers, which of course is not true at all. From the beginning, we’ve been happy to put our content on Google and Facebook. That’s because you get a huge amount of traffic and viewers from there. ”

Losing access to those platforms would make it particularly difficult for smaller publishers like Village Media to expand into new communities, Elsey said.

The company started in Sault Ste. Ontario’s Marie Elsie said she already has a strong foothold in the community.

“When something serious happens in the city, the first thing people do is go to Soo Today,” he said.

But if he wants to break into new markets, local news websites will need to reach local readers first.

“There is no rational, cost-effective way to reach an online audience without these platforms,” ​​he said, referring to Facebook and Google.

Some publishers support the bill

Other Canadian publishers lobbied for the bill, arguing it would help level the playing field for advertising dollars with big tech companies.

CBC’s corporate stance is in favor of this bill.

“We know that no one law will solve all the challenges of the Canadian news business,” CBC Media Relations Director Leon Ma told CBC News in an email.

“However, with 80% of digital advertising revenue going into Facebook and Google, we believe online news legislation will contribute to the sustainability of the press.”

On Wednesday, the CBC joined the Canadian government to suspend advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

“Access to news, multiple voices and diverse perspectives are all foundations of a healthy democracy,” the CBC said in a press release.

“We join other Canadian media organizations in calling for Canadians to protect access to all news from all media outlets, public and private.”

Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Wednesday that an agreement had been reached and that he was still in talks with Google to avoid Canadian news blackouts on the platform.

But Mehta has not resumed talks with the federal government.

Elgie said he believes a deal with Google is more likely and that reaching an agreement is important.

But he said that Mehta has stayed out of the news for several years and wouldn’t be surprised if the news went away entirely.

Morning North 9:38 How will Canada’s online news laws affect local media?

With the passage of the Online News Act, what does the future hold for local news in northern Ontario? Tell them why you think they are harmful to your site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/bill-c18-village-media-meta-google-1.6899088 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos