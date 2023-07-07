Luther Vandross and Master P are different people. (Ignore Google)





No, Google thought Luther Vandross was Master P, but social media didn’t miss this.

Questlove noticed the blunder Wednesday night and shared a screenshot of a Google search to Instagram. The description said Luther Ronzoni Vandross Jr. was an American singer, songwriter and record producer. Known for his sweet and soulful vocals, Vandross has sold more than 40 million records worldwide, but the picture featured is not that of the eight-time Grammy Award-winning Soulman, but that of Make M. Say Woo! Rapper Master P, aka Percy Miller.

Questlove joked that this, along with screenshots, is why humans are irreplaceable.

Unsurprisingly, social media also got a lot of attention. Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok all took off, and their content did not disappoint.

RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart posted a video on TikTok containing a montage of Vandross photos taken from all angles at all ages and weights. Let’s solve this problem now. Luther Vandross. This is also Luther. Well, whether you like Fluffy Luthor or Thin Mint Luthor, you can’t deny his voice, and he’s a legend, says Rias Lockhart of Vandross at various times in his life. said pointing. From every angle, this is Luther Vandross. … So imagine trying to explain to someone who Luther is and telling them to google it and this pops up. When did Luthor become an unrestricted soldier?

TikToker went on to quote lyrics from Master Ps’ 1997 rap hit and Vandross’ 1981 soul ballad “A House Is Not a Home.”

When did Luther sing “Make Em Say Uhh!”? teeth? Why is Master P here? who did it? This is why many people do not know that a chair is a chair, even if no one is sitting in it. But home is not home! someone should fix this soon. Mr. Google, I slipped and I don’t want to teach this class again.

Twitter user @RenaAshley also posted a screenshot of a search result showing the wrong music artist, stating, “Who uploaded a photo of Master P by Luther Vandross because I’m screaming.” . Google really said “No Limit Luther”.

Sarah Nina Hayon commented on a Questloves post, “I need a David Allen Griers book How to Tell Black People,” while Nikki Mayo tweeted, “This is awkward.”hmm [Google] We need a discussion. SMH, Master P is not Luther Vandross.

The issue has since been fixed, but Google was reportedly showing Master P instead of Vandros for a month.

We source images for our knowledge panels from a variety of sources, including licensed image providers. In this case, unfortunately the image I received was mislabeled. A Google spokesperson told The Times in an email that the provider updated the image metadata and the system is now reflecting the update.

