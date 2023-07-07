Update your Android now! Google Patches 3 Actively Exploited Zero-Days





Google has patched 43 vulnerabilities in Android, 3 of which are actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities.

In the July update to the Android operating system (OS), Google patched 43 vulnerabilities, three of which were actively exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities.

The bulletin notes that there are indications that these three vulnerabilities may be exploited in a limited and targeted manner.

If your Android phone’s patch level is 2023-07-05 or later, the issue described below has been fixed. This update is now available for Android 10, 11, 12, 12L, and 13. Android partners are notified of all issues at least one month prior to publication, but this does not necessarily mean patches are available for all vendor devices.

You can find your device’s Android version number, security update level, and Google Play system level in the Settings app. You will be notified when an update is available, but you can also check for updates.

On most mobile phones it works like this:[電話について]or[デバイスについて]and[ソフトウェア アップデート]to check if there is a new update available for your device. However, there may be slight differences depending on your device brand, type and Android version. device.

The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) database lists publicly disclosed computer security flaws. The CVEs listed as being actively exploited are:

CVE-2023-26083: in Mali GPU kernel driver for all versions r6p0 to r32p0 of Midgard GPU kernel driver, all versions r0p0 to r42p0 of Bifrost GPU kernel driver, and all versions r19p0 to r42p0 of Valhall GPU kernel driver Memory Leak Vulnerability All versions of the Avalon GPU kernel driver r41p0 through r42p0 allow unprivileged users to perform valid GPU processing operations that expose sensitive kernel metadata.

ARM was alerted to this vulnerability on March 31, 2023 and stated:

“There is evidence that this vulnerability may be exploited in a limited and targeted manner.”

CVE-2021-29256: Arm Mali GPU kernel driver allows unprivileged users to access freed memory, leading to information disclosure and root privilege escalation. This affects Bifrost r16p0-r29p0 (before r30p0), Valhall r19p0-r29p0 (before r30p0), and Midgard r28p0-r30p0.

Both of the above vulnerabilities exist in the ARM Mali GPU, the graphics processor in many Android smartphones. Patches for both vulnerabilities were issued by ARM, but Google decided to include them in this month’s Android update.

CVE-2023-2136: An integer overflow in Skia in Google Chrome prior to 112.0.5615.137 could allow a remote attacker who compromised the renderer process to perform sandbox escaping via a crafted HTML page .

This vulnerability affects the Skia 2D graphics library used by Android systems. Skia is an open source 2D graphics library for drawing text, geometry and images.

An attacker could use the Skia vulnerability as a first step and then use one of the Mali vulnerabilities to complete the device takeover.

Another vulnerability we took note of is CVE-2023-21250. This is a severe vulnerability in a system component that could allow remote code execution without the need for additional execution privileges or user interaction to exploit. Details are not disclosed to give users a chance to install the patch first.

We don’t just report vulnerabilities, we identify vulnerabilities and prioritize actions.

Cybersecurity risks should not extend beyond headlines. Stay on top of vulnerabilities with Malwarebytes vulnerability and patch management.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2023/07/update-android-now-google-patches-three-actively-exploited-zero-days The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos