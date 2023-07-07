Go for Stack Project Will Be World’s First Exhibit of Real Space Shuttle System – NBC Los Angeles





What you need to know This will be the world’s first display of a real space shuttle system The project will launch on July 20th to mark Space Exploration Day in December. The 31st is the last day the Space Shuttle Endeavor can be seen at the California Science Center until the new aerospace center opens.

Los Angeles, Liftoff.

The California Science Center begins its expedition with the construction of a new 20-story high facility. The display will showcase an authentic “launch-ready” space shuttle system, including the orbiting satellite Endeavor.

The “Go for Stack” installation will be the first installation of its kind outside of an actual space launch at a NASA facility. This exhibit features his Space Shuttle Endeavor, one of his three Space Shuttle Orbiters currently in flight, and his ET-49, the last remaining Space Shuttle External Tank. Featured.

Aft skirt used as the basis for the Go for Stack project (Courtesy of the California Science Center)

The project starts with two rear skirts that serve as the base for solid rocket boosters. Next we plan to stack rocket boosters, external tanks ET-49 and finally Endeavor.

Assemble the Endeavor vertically using a crane to stack and move large pieces. All works will be moved to the center of the Samuel Osin Aerospace Center in Expo Park.

Endeavor lift schematic courtesy of the California Science Center

It’s the first time Endeavor has moved to the California Science Center since it was brought to the California Science Center in 2012, and won’t be on display again until the Aerospace Center opens. The center is scheduled to open in 2025, and the last day Endeavor can be seen at the California Science Center is December 31, 2023.

“We are grateful to be at this moment in the construction of our new Aerospace Center and will be launching a new spaceship in July in honor of Exploration Day,” said Jeff Rudolph, president and CEO of the California Science Center, in a statement. We are excited to start the Go for Stackon on the 20th.”

The Aerospace Center is part of the third phase of the California Science Center’s 30-year plan to develop a world-class science learning center. It covers 200,000 square feet and adds 100 new educational exhibits centered around space exploration.

“Endeavor will be the centerpiece of the Samuel Oschin Aerospace Center attraction and a springboard for creativity and innovation that will inspire future generations of scientists, engineers and explorers,” Rudolf said.

