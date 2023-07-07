University offers phone-free digital detox experience





Abigail O’Brien had never heard of Wyoming Catholic College when she began her college search, but soon applied after learning of its unusual no-phone policy.

“I was shocked to see a group somewhere in our country so excited and happy to give up their cellphones,” said O’Brien, who graduated from the Catholic Church in Wyoming in May. She said it was almost impossible to imagine the idea of ​​such a place.

We experience the phone as an extension of ourselves, and without it it’s really liberating, she said, adding that many of her friends wish they were gone. I have friends who think they understand, but it’s one of those things that you can’t fully understand until you actually do it.

most popular stories

most popular

According to Pew Research 2021 survey data, 100 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 own a cell phone, and 96 percent of them own a smartphone. In the same age group, 48% report using the internet almost all the time.

With mobile phones ubiquitous and higher education headlines pounding the endless stream of AI development, students like O’Brien here and there focused on disengagement in a quiet backlash against digital saturation. I found myself drawn to classes and even educational institutions. These efforts may be less focused on overcoming phone addiction and more on embracing a more mindful lifestyle. For a generation that has never known a world without smartphones, this is a big change.

Now when I get home and can’t remember what I wanted to look up, I can’t google it. Perhaps it didn’t matter.

Abigail O’Brien

In a “do nothing” course at the University of Wisconsin Lawrence, students were initially told to keep their phones away during class, but they couldn’t help but look at them, said Constance, associate professor of religious studies. Casser said. They were peeping and staring at their phones before class started.

Enforced unplugging, students now keep their phones in rooms across the hall during weekly one-credit courses that cover sleep schedules, tai chi, greenhouse visits, and more.

Kasser said physically isolating users from their phones made a big difference. Some students commented that they didn’t realize how difficult it was.

It can be even more difficult. The Catholic University of Wyoming, which incorporated in 2005 and welcomed students to its campus in 2007, has a three-part technology policy. 1. Do not install televisions on campus. 2. Dormitory internet access is limited to university email and selected websites for classes (full internet access is available in public spaces). 3. The use of mobile phones or handheld devices that use wireless or cellular data is prohibited.

Before starting college, students set off on a three-week freshman-required nature trip in cold conditions without their devices. And when students arrive on campus, they leave their cell phones in the Student Life Center and check them when they leave.

had a general idea [at the colleges inception] Of this connectivity, said Kyle Washat, acting dean of the Wyoming Catholic Church.

Our coffee shop is on Main Street, but people will walk in and say, ‘Something’s different,’ he said. It took me a while to realize the difference was that half the room was not connected to a cell phone.

But the Wyoming Catholic Church isn’t against technology. In accordance with its Technology Policy, the University recognizes the tremendous benefits that technology can bring, especially to those who have a habit of silence. The university has public computers and encourages students with laptops to bring them to write papers.

Some programs go beyond phone bans and explore a simpler lifestyle in an increasingly high-tech, fast-paced world.

To teach students why followers of many religions, such as Catholicism and Buddhism, abandon the worldly, Professor Justin McDaniel has published a book titled “Living Intentionally: Monks, Saints, and the Contemplative Life.” planned a class. McDaniel he designed this course at Ohio University in 2002 and has been teaching at the University of Pennsylvania since 2009.

McDaniel said he initially taught his students what philosophers and psychologists would say, citing social, economic and power reasons.

He said that was fine, but the students didn’t buy it, and to be honest, neither did I. So I said, “Why don’t you try something like monasticism?”

Class participants vow to give up their cellphones for the first semester, as well as putting on makeup, eating after dark, and gesticulating like waving to friends. During the first month of the course, you cannot speak and can only write your requests.

McDaniel said he didn’t want it to be another thing students would be working on, like attending a yoga class or a frivolous practice that didn’t do anything. Monasticism is effective because it changes everything about your lifestyle.

The class culminates in a trip around the world, usually to Thailand, to visit a monastery. About 320 students applied for 14 slots last semester.

Other colleges, including Michigan-based Hillsdale University and North Carolina’s High Point College, have added trips to the convent to their offerings.

While some students may want to escape without the phone, professors believe that students are primarily interested in these programs because they free them from productivity.

Quite a few students are focused on adding one more thing to their resumes, Cassow said, adding that the class is a risk-free way to ensure students earn credits while learning important skills. Added that it’s the low way. Attending classes is what they have to do, she said, but they’re actually learning these stress-relieving skills.

Some say it’s the only time of the week when you don’t have to be productive, she says.

For participants, these programs can leave a lasting impression. When O’Brien graduated from the Catholic Church in Wyoming, he bought a new cell phone, but chose one without internet and apps.

Now when I get home and can’t remember what I wanted to look up, I can’t google it. Perhaps it didn’t matter, she said. The wealth of information we have is more distracting than helpful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/news/tech-innovation/2023/07/07/colleges-offer-digital-detox-experiences-without-phones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos