Temple’s Digital Innovation Foundry gives students a real-world prototyping experience before graduation





Even before graduating from Temple University, Russell Abernethy worked with large pharmaceutical companies to address the real-world problems they face.

Abernethy, who graduated from Temple University in December with a degree in computer science, worked on the project with AmerisourceBergen through the Digital Innovation Foundry, part of the Fox School of Business’s Institute of Business and Information Technology. Launched in 2019, Foundry connects students and faculty with businesses to solve problems by prototyping digital technologies, giving students a hands-on professional experience in their field in the process.

Abernethy said he heard about the Amerisource Bergen project from Yang Wang, a professor of computer and information science and one of the professor’s advisors at the University of Science and Technology. Jeremy Shaffer, a professor of management information systems at Fox, was also a faculty advisor on the project, which ran from March to October 2022.

What problem did they need to solve? How to better track and store reusable tote bags used to distribute medical supplies. What solution did they come up with? He puts a Bluetooth tag in each tote that contained a product, then he puts a Raspberry Pi device in one additional tote to collect signals from the tag.

“All this information is then sent to a visualization platform that we used to visualize the last known location of every Bluetooth Low Energy tag,” Abernethy told Technical.ly. “This could be loaded onto a truck when it ships, but after that the Raspberry Pi is never unloaded from the truck and is basically just passively collecting signals.”

“It definitely shaped what I wanted to do with my career. This is where I want to be and what I want to do.” Russell Abernethy

Schaefer said the goal of the team, which includes mechanical engineering student Eric Wolfe, was to develop an industry-quality strategy to solve the problem, even if the prototype wasn’t industry-quality. . After developing this solution, they gave a presentation to executives at AmerisourceBergen, headquartered in Conshohocken.

At first, Abernethy said it would be daunting to work on a project like this at a large company. The guidance I received from Shafer and Wang was especially helpful in the product idea conceptualization, proposal and refinement process.

“A lot of development, a lot of iteration, a lot of refinement of ideas was what I got out of it,” said the recently graduated student. “And it definitely shaped what I wanted to do in my career. I used to want to be involved in embedded development, but this project definitely impressed me. This is what I want to be.” It’s a place and it’s what I love to do.”

Abernethy said he already had a postgraduate job due when he started the project, but the experience helped him decide what exactly he wanted to do at the company. He currently works as a Technology Consultant at Protiviti.

Schaefer said projects like this differ from regular class assignments because the steps aren’t clearly defined in advance. They had to decide what they wanted to build, what Bluetooth tags they would use, what software they would run, and what parts they would use to build it. Students are responsible for the research. Under the guidance of Schaefer and Wang, Abernethy and other participating students did most of the hard work.

“Students will have a much bigger picture of what their day-to-day tech jobs look like than what they can do in the classroom.” Jeremy Shafer

“I’m really impressed with their patience here,” Schaefer said. “We were still feeling the aftermath of Covid-19 and quarantine. The fact that we persevered through everything was really meaningful.”

Schaefer manages several Digital Innovation Foundry projects and finds exposure to potential future employers to be particularly valuable for students. The tech industry is similarly learning that project requirements can change over the course of the work, sometimes in the short term. Abernethy found the AmerisourceBergen project a good way to learn that lesson without the stress of a full-time job.

“I think students will get a much bigger picture of what their day-to-day tech jobs look like than what they can do in the classroom,” Schaefer said.

Sarah Huffman is a 2022-2023 contributor to Report for America, a Ground Truth Project initiative that combines young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Renfest Journalism Institute. Company: Temple University Subscription Knowledge is Power!

