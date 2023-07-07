July: Deep Technology Enablement Agreement | News and Features





The University of Bristol and Science Creates have signed an enablement agreement to formally enter into a partnership aimed at advancing Bristol and the Southwest’s deep tech community.

Deep tech refers to start-up companies established to provide technological solutions to critical scientific or engineering challenges.

Science Creates is a Bristol-based deep technology ecosystem supported and backed by successful entrepreneurs, helping scientists and engineers accelerate their ideas and build businesses on scientific discoveries. I’m here.

In partnership with the University of Bristol, we aim to combine the world’s most advanced research and specialized incubator facilities, a network of strategic partners and dedicated venture capital funds to establish the city as a global center for deep technology.

Since the opening of the first incubator in St. Phillips in 2017 and the second in the Old Market in 2021, 33 of the 82 members of the Science Creates ecosystem have been or are now It is affiliated with the University of Bristol. Member companies currently support more than 370 jobs locally and nationally.

Science Creates’ venture arm has also supported spinouts of the University of Bristol through direct investment and active mentoring, with approximately half of the company’s current portfolio leveraging intellectual property developed at the university.

Operated by representatives of the University and Science Creators to raise national awareness of Bristol’s unique strengths and help researchers and companies access funding, investment and network support as part of the Enabling Agreement A commission was established.

Science Creates and the University of Bristol have already had a lot of success. The University’s involvement in the Joint Research England Grant is crucial to funding the already full 30,000 square foot Science Creates Old Market Incubator, which will open in November 2021, It shows the demand for this facility in Bristol.

Science Creates Ventures recently announced an investment in Scarlet Therapeutics, a University of Bristol spin-out company that engineers red blood cells for use as therapeutics.

The Ventures team and the University of Bristol worked closely together for more than 18 months to secure complex licensing deals from multiple funding bodies to move this research out of the lab and transform its breakthrough platform into therapeutics. We have established a team to develop Patience.

University of Bristol outperforms in latest Research Excellence Framework [REF] In 2021, it ranked first in the chemistry sector and fifth overall in research. REF is a key measure of a university’s research power and how it realizes the impact from that research. Collaborations like this one with Science Creates go a long way toward taking that impact even further.

Dr John Hunt, Executive Director of Research and Operations, University of Bristol, said: Staying local and gaining access to space, support and investment are critical to our success. ”

Dr. Harry Destecroix, head of Science Creates, added: This is a great step in our journey towards becoming a globally recognized deep tech cluster. ”

Michelle Barber, Professor of APVC Enterprise and Innovation at the University, added: “Dissemination of our research to the wider world is key to realizing the university’s strategic ambitions. I hope that.”

“Science Creates does a great job of supporting early stage ventures with its facilities, investment funds and extensive support network. It makes sense for us to work closely together because we can support each other in achieving

“Harry and his team have created something really special at Science Creates. I am happy to be there.”

