



DPD to roll out Cartken robot deliveries to 10 UK towns and cities after Milton Keynes trials

Parcel delivery company DPD has announced plans to expand autonomous robot deliveries to 10 towns and cities in the UK over the next 12 months, starting with a trial in Milton Keynes and then Lowndes, Northamptonshire.

This follows work by expanding its relationship with Cartken, a specialist in AI-powered robotics and last-mile delivery, to identify up to 30 UK warehouse locations that could potentially deploy robots.

The former first deployed Cartken robots in Milton Keynes in July 2022 and since then has traveled nearly 500 miles and performed more than 2,500 trips delivering packages to DPD customers.

Based at DPD’s warehouse in Worth Park, on the western edge of the Lowndes, the robots will deliver to neighboring residential areas within a mile of the warehouse via the existing sidewalk network.

Rounds splits the luggage compartment from just one in the original trial into three and extends battery life by up to 12 hours.

John Lewis Partnership leverages Salesforce technology for more personalized, convenient and seamless customer experiences

The John Lewis Partnership, the parent company of UK retailers John Lewis and Waitrose, uses Salesforce technology to transform its customer experience and self-service data culture.

Service Cloud helps John Lewis support customers online and in-store, saving an average of $1 million annually in corporate call center costs.

Einstein Bots provide answers through our website and WhatsApp. A virtual remote assistant enables video communication between customers and agents.

With Tableau Professional Services, John Lewis’ new self-service platform gives 10,000 partners a real-time view of sales and inventory data.

Using Marketing Cloud helped the company improve marketing efficiency and engagement through automation and cut production time by 75%.

MACH Alliance Leverages FinTech; PayPal Becomes First Company to Join Supporter Membership Category

The MACH Alliance, a group of technology companies focused on advocating for the best in open technology ecosystems, announced PayPal as the first company to join the new Supporter membership category.

The move marks the MACH Alliance’s expansion into the FinTech space.

The Supporter membership category is for companies that do not meet the requirements of MACH certification but have strong ties to the MACH technology and ecosystem.

These may include large technology companies, financial services organizations, government agencies, private foundations, academic institutions, private equity or venture capital firms, etc.

