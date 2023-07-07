Technology and innovation don’t happen in isolation: Telangana IT Minister





Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao said technology and innovation do not happen in isolation. All stakeholders, investors, policy makers, entrepreneurs and academics need to be brought together under one roof, he said.

We must work together, work together, and avoid duplicating our efforts. According to him, Telangana’s IT industry sales have grown from 560 billion in 2014-15, when the state was founded, to 2.41 billion in 2022-23.

Speaking here on Thursday at an innovation summit marking the one-year anniversary of T-Hub, a startup ecosystem enabler, he discussed how T-Hub envisions Telangana after its establishment as part of a new government plan to develop the IT industry. told about what was done.

We are just getting started in these nine years. T-Hub’s potential is immense, he said, and the work it has done so far will become apparent in the years to come.

He said Telangana is an emerging state, with several young entrepreneurs emerging as symbols of success in the innovation ecosystem.

Startup ecosystem player T-Hub held an innovation summit to mark the one year anniversary of version 2.0. Established in 2015, a year after Telangana was founded with the aim of promoting startups and the startup ecosystem, T-Hub last year opened its own in Raidurg, in the middle of his IT hub in Hyderabad. I built a fancy building.

Billed as the world’s largest incubator, T-Hub has emerged as a billboard for India’s startup ecosystem. The Telangana Government has built the incubator in collaboration with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad), the Indian Institute of Management (ISB) and the National Academy of Legal Studies (NALSAR).

IT industry and academic veterans including BVR Mohan Reddy (Founder of Cyient Limited), Srini Raju (Chairman of iLabs Group), PJ Narayanan (Professor and Director – IIIT-H), Sashi Reddi (Managing Partner – SRI Capital) , with Madan Pillutla (ISB Dean) on the board, T-Hub has emerged as a unique model in the country that acts as a catalyst for the growth of the startup ecosystem.

In addition to organizing our own cohorts, we partner with companies, foreign governments and industry associations to organize domain-specific accelerators to provide market access for domestic and foreign startups. Seeing value in this model, several state governments have enlisted T-Hub’s help to replicate it in their respective states.

T-Hub CEO M Srinivasa Rao said, “We provide more than 2,000 domestic and international startups access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, companies, investors and government agencies. I have been,” he said.

The 2nd Innovation Summit was held under the theme of ‘Gladiators of the Mind’, with top scientists Louise Leakey (Kenyan paleoanthropologist), Anil Seth (British neuroscientist) and Marcus du Sautoy Mr. (British mathematician) attended. . Louise Leakey talks about how she tracked the fossil remains of our ancestors, how she trained a team of fossil hunters, and how she used drones to search for and identify fossil remains. rice field. They are incredibly hard to find, she said.

Anil Seth argued that neuroscience has always occupied a unique realm in the scientific imagination, and also in the human imagination, because neuroscience holds the greatest mystery known to mankind: the human brain. He said it was because it included a study ofinnovation summit

Jayesh Ranjan Chief Secretary for IT and Industry, Telangana State Government said the Innovation Summit will be an annual event from June 28th to July 6th.

Published July 6, 2023

