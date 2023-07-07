As Canada tries to attract tech workers, are other immigrant workers joining in?





Canada wants to encourage more tech workers to come and work in the country. But critics of the plan fear other migrant workers’ rights will be lost in the process.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced last week that the federal government would encourage domestic travel for high-income tech workers and policies that could bolster the tech sector, including a revamp of the digital nomad system and a dedicated open work permit. said it was considering a list of

The initiative could help attract thousands of new workers to fill labor shortages and spur innovation, but experts say the government will shift some workers to other jobs. It risks perpetuating an unfair immigration system that allows more movement and freedom than the average person.

“If it is possible to create an open work permit that allows flexibility in the mobility of the workforce in the tech industry … so be it.”[principle] It must apply to all immigrants,” said Saeed Hassan, executive director of the Toronto-based advocacy group Migrant Workers Alliance for Change.

“Why do certain groups of people have more rights and others don’t?”

Hassan and others working in the field have argued that open work permits and flexible work systems given to tech workers should be replaced by migrant workers of all kinds, especially in agriculture, personal care and health care, as they themselves face shortages. It argues that it should be made more accessible to workers in industries where

Many of the people working in these industries are from developing countries, and low-wage workers are usually given restricted visas that restrict their stay in Canada based on their work with their employer. , making it harder to qualify for health insurance and limiting your ability to speak out. Fear of losing permits is causing labor abuses, he said.

Saeed Hassan, executive director of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, said that open work permits and flexible work systems for technology workers should be made available to all types of migrant workers, especially in agriculture, personal care and health. It says it should be made more accessible to care workers. (CBC)

“Canada needs to allow workers in any wage category to come to Canada with the same rights, and that’s a fundamental problem,” Hassan said.

Industries suffering the highest job opening rates include agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting, health care, social assistance, and other industries, according to the latest Statistics Canada data. and accommodation and meal services. Otaware recently launched a separate temporary foreign worker program for immigrants working in these industries and more.

divide between rich and poor workers

At some point in the 1990s, Canada started prioritizing more highly skilled tech workers due to the Internet boom, said Valerie Ann Preston, professor of environment and urban change at York University in Toronto.

He said this would mean not being tied to a single employer, allowing spouses to immigrate and work in Canada, and providing easy access to permanent residency, as well as advanced temporary permits. He said it was the beginning of expanded perks for skilled workers.

Highly-skilled workers with temporary permits in Canada will not be tied to a single employer, allowing their spouses to migrate and work in Canada, and have easier access to permanent residency. Extended benefits such as becoming (Roman Samborski/Shutterstock)

“What’s interesting to me is that we maintained our privileged position as tech workers,” Preston said.

Preston said many of these tech workers disproportionately hail from richer and more developed parts of the world. These include North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Meanwhile, other migrant workers given more restrictive work visas often come from Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and parts of Asia.

They often have high skills in their home industry, but work permit restrictions make it difficult to transfer those skills to the Canadian market, and they end up making a ‘trade-off’ by working in Canada. will be -It’s an industry in demand, Mr. Preston said.

“They may have a lot of skills and a lot of experience, but they end up in jobs that don’t offer career progression…they end up in jobs that don’t pay very well. increase.”

How to fix a “two-tier” system

John Shields, professor of politics and public administration at Toronto Metropolitan University, said the government’s move to attract high-tech workers has seen immigration as a means of addressing labor shortages caused by an aging population and overall skills gap. He said it fits in with broader plans to use it.

But if Canada continues to give more leeway to those at the “so-called top” of the labor market without adjusting its acceptance standards for workers in different but equally important industries, it will turn injustice into immigration law. There is a risk of embedding, he said.

See | Foreign workers trained for high-demand jobs are working elsewhere: Foreign workers trained for high-demand jobs such as nursing are being Some temporary foreign workers who come to Newfoundland to work in fish factories are certified nurses and early childhood educators that the state desperately needs and more. Memorial University economics professor Tony Fang talks about the skills mismatch.

“There’s a bit of a two-tier structure here, where immigration programs focus on temporary migration for low-skilled jobs, and it’s really hard to qualify for permanent residency,” Shields said.

“Yet … these fields are often in very high demand and not something Canadian-born workers or immigrants who have lived in Canada for a long time are willing to do.”

Asked if the government would consider extending open permits to other migrant workers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said employer-specific work permits “protect” Canada’s labor market. But he said he understood “the need for flexibility in this area”.

“Therefore, since 2019, we have allowed foreign nationals with employer-specific work permits to apply for open work permits if they face abuse or are at risk of abuse in the workplace.” spokeswoman Sofika Lukianenko said in an emailed statement, adding: You can apply for a new work permit or even change employers as soon as another job opening becomes available.

But for Hassan, the government needs to completely abolish the multi-layered system and move to an immigration system that grants permanent residency to all workers upon arrival. For Shields, increasing access to permanent residency for all workers is a first step.

“We need to fill these gaps across the labor market, including other areas that really deserve more recognition and higher salaries,” Shields said.

