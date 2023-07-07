Eternal Google search for the truth





what color is the sky Ocean?

You might think the answer is obvious. it’s blue Maybe not. Homer’s sea was dark like wine, but he never mentioned the color blue. In this respect he was not unusual. Most ancient texts do not use this word. Why this is the case is debatable, but one explanation is that blue was a rare color in ancient societies. Blue dyes came later. Blue flowers are the result of selective breeding. Blue animals are almost uncommon. The sky and sea may be best described as white, gray, or dark like wine. So maybe I didn’t say blue at the time. Because the color was so rare it didn’t need to be labeled.

These days, we can do what Homer couldn’t. You can ask Google what color the sky is. Problem solved? necessarily.

As sociologist Francesca Tripodi explains, when you type in “Why is the sky blue?” Type in the search box and you’ll get plenty of scientific explanations. (Rayleigh scattering, apparently.) But let’s think about why the sky is white. And you, like me, might be told that this is due to scattering of light by large particles in the atmosphere. Ask why the sky is red. And again Rayleigh scattering will be said to occur. why is the sky green A tornado might be coming.

It’s not the color of the sky that intrigues Tripodi. Rather, she is fascinated by the fact that when searching for answers on the Internet, a lot depends on the question. When she meets someone who announces, “I did my own research,” it should be a statement that gives confidence that this person is hardworking, curious, and inquisitive. . But it’s not. Because those who do their own research somehow have a habit of concluding that the sky is the color of chemtrails.

Perhaps it is unfair. A few years ago, when Tripody carefully observed and interacted with Republican voters in Virginia, they found that, unlike what big-city liberals assume, they spend a great deal of time critically appraising the news. Turned out to be a thoughtful nation who spends energy. Like former Vice President Mike Pence, these people, in that order Christians, Conservatives, and Republicans, applied their Bible-reading habits to reading constitutions and bills of Congress. They decipher its meaning and collate it with independent research. They were a far cry from the gullible caricatures that allegedly believed that Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy was endorsed by the Pope.

Unfortunately, as Tripodi explains in his 2022 book, The Propaganda Playbook, even a careful Google search for facts and arguments exposes us to wisdom, objectivity, and even arguments to the contrary. is not even guaranteed. In a simple and fairly benign example, President Trump claimed the NFL’s viewership dropped when NFL players began kneeling during the national anthem. Google’s NFL ratings have plummeted, and Trump sympathy websites confirm that he was right. As your Google NFL rating goes up, you’ll see a list of liberal website headlines that make opposing claims.

To avoid this problem, truth-seeking citizens should systematically search for dissenting opinions. But few people, whatever their political stance, are inclined to do this. This is not due to crude partisanship, but to a more subtle glitch in the logic module.

In 1960, psychologist Peter Wason published a startling study of this tendency. The subject was shown his sequence of three numbers, 2, 4, 6, and by guessing what rules the sequence followed, he then came up with a sequence of three numbers. I was asked to test that guess. After each guess, the subject is informed whether the new array fits the rules.

Wason found that people continue to test their guesses by generating sequences that match them. They rarely provided counterexamples to show that their guesses were wrong. For example, suppose your guess was a series of consecutive even numbers. The next step is to prove yourself wrong using counterexamples like 2, 8, 10 and he is 3, 5, 7. But people instead create examples like this: Fits existing hypotheses such as 6, 8, 10.

In Wason’s work, the actual rule was broad, any three numbers in ascending order. To find that rule, you have to start a list of possible sequences that conflict with it. Wason named this behavioral confirmation bias a broad term for the way we perceive and remember evidence that justifies our beliefs. This pervasive pattern contributes to political tribalism, and most of us are guilty of tribalism in one way or another. The narrower original, however, is very much related to the search behavior observed by the tripodis, that is, the act of trying to ascertain facts by searching for facts rather than searching for things that might contradict them. I’m here.

There are more subtle obstacles to the search for truth on Google. If you can entice people to search using unusual terms, you may get unusual results. Clever propagandists sow conversations with oddly specific phrases, such as “crisis performers,” and searches incorporating such phrases reveal rabbit holes of conspiracy theories. . For a harmless demonstration, try searching “Why is the sky wine-dark?” The results are interesting, but Rayleigh scattering is not mentioned.

Right-wing influencers are adept at using such tactics, Mr. Tripodi argues, but the problem is not confined to part of the political discourse. If you want to know what is true, you have to get into the habit of assuming that you might be wrong and looking for evidence of your own misconceptions. I would like to brag that I always think so, but I don’t. Guess I’m not alone.

Tim Harford’s children’s book The Truth Detective (Wren & Rook) is out now

