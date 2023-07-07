Google Takes Legal Action Against Indian Competition Commission For Favoritism Of Amazon





Google has filed a complaint with India’s Supreme Court, accusing India’s Competition Commission (CCI), the country’s antitrust body, to change its business model solely to protect rival Amazon. According to Reuters, a legal document revealed that Amazon had complained that it was struggling to develop an improved version of its Android system due to Google’s restrictions. An October order calling for Google to make 10 changes to CCI’s business model after it was found to have abused its dominant market position with the Android OS, which powers 97% of smartphones in India. trying to cover up

Recent filings by Google to the Supreme Court show growing disagreements between the company and CCI regarding the Android investigation. In its previous filing in December, Google accused CCI officials of “copy-pasting” parts of a European ruling against the company in a similar lawsuit, an allegation denied by the CCI.

The CCI’s October order also includes a $163 million fine and prohibits Google from distributing modified versions of the Android operating system, known as Android forks, without licensing restrictions such as pre-installation requirements for Google apps. asked for permission. During the investigation, Amazon informed his CCI that Google restrictions are preventing development of his fork of Android, called Fire OS. Google unfairly relied on Amazon’s complaint in CCI’s decision against Google, alleging that Fire OS was a global commercial failure and never even launched in India. .

Google’s court filing, a comprehensive 1,004-page document, argues that the CCI’s directive was intended solely to protect Amazon’s interests. According to Google, CCI’s decision was in response to Amazon’s complaint that an attempt to create a forked version of Android failed due to Google’s restrictions.

Google has expressed serious concerns over CCI’s Android decision in India. The directive is believed to be even broader than the one imposed by the European Commission in its landmark 2018 judgment against Google for misusing the Android market. Google has challenged both the South Korean and European orders.

In its October ruling, the CCI found that Google’s contractual restrictions undermine the ability and willingness of device makers to develop and sell devices that run on Android forks, undermining consumer interests. said to have discovered

Amazon has informed Indian law enforcement agencies that creating Fire OS as a forked Android system would require significant resources, including thousands of employee hours.

Google now opposes any punishment before the Supreme Court of India and denies allegations of market abuse. In a separate filing obtained by Reuters, the CCI argued that Google should comply with all directives.

Following the CCI mandate, Google made significant changes to its Android business model in India. A lower court ruled that Google must pay a fine, in line with the CCI’s findings, and found the company abusing the market. However, Google continues to challenge this ruling in the Supreme Court.

