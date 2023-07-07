Women’s tech events to attend in 2023 and 2024





Women who attend technology events do more than just celebrate diversity for diversity’s sake, but by exchanging similar experiences and learning from how other women have overcome common challenges, It is a unique platform that fosters a supportive community.

Working as a minority in a field or industry can present unique challenges. They can feel lonely because they lack empathetic role models and mentors, or feel unfair because of the prejudices of a system that provides unequal access to career advancement opportunities. Women also often struggle with work-life balance and various forms of hostility and aggression.

As the tech industry continues to evolve, so must the opportunities for women to express their unique voices and strengths. Events such as the Perspektywy Women in Tech Summit and the Women in Tech World Series enable female technology professionals to broaden their horizons and unlock their potential through the inspiration and guidance of their peers. increase.

If you’re wondering who the most anticipated women at the next tech event you can attend, check out our selection for 2023-2024.

July 2023 Girls in Tech: Hacking for the Environment

Organizer: Girls Intec

Next: July 26-August 23, 2023, online

Description: A challenge aimed at bringing together innovative minds to address the greatest sustainability challenges. The technology solutions presented are expected to tackle one of four major problems: waste, deforestation, endangered species and climate change. Startups receive expert guidance, pitch in front of a panel, and have a chance to win a total prize pool of $6,000. The event is part of the Girls in Tech project, which brings together various programs and diverse communities to help women excel in tech.

August 2023 Women’s Impact Boston 2023

Organizer: Women Impact Tech

NEXT: August 21, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Description: This conference is an opportunity for women to catch up on the latest trends and gain new perspectives from industry experts by listening to keynotes, workshops and panel discussions on a variety of tech-related topics. It’s also an opportunity to connect with other women who share similar experiences and challenges and support each other. The event is part of the Women Impact Tech (WIT) project, a women and LGBTQIA+ owned organization dedicated to inspiring, empowering and advancing gender equality.

Reconfiguring Women for Tech London 2023 September 2023

Organizer: Reframe Women in Tech

Next issue: September 2023, London, UK

Description: This non-profit conference wants to make the conference accessible to all and help relocate women in technology. Attendees can expect talks and panel discussions on topics ranging from surviving failure to money and women in the software space, as well as joint workshops with her on personal branding and more. The event has been held in Manchester for three years and has expanded to London this year.

Girls in Tech Nashville Conference

Organizer: Girls Intec

NEXT: September 21, 2023 in Nashville, USA

Description: This in-person event is designed to provide women with a chance to connect with community, tell their stories, and learn how to succeed in the tech industry. The agenda will include keynotes from leaders of technology companies such as Verizon and VMware, panel discussions on a variety of topics, and networking opportunities.

Women in Data Science (WiDS) Worldwide 2023

Organizer: Stanford University

Next issue: September 14, 2023, online

Description: WiDS is a global community that started at Stanford University with the goal of transforming the field of data science by empowering and empowering women. The official goal is to reach 30% of her female representation at all levels of data science by 2030. The virtual conference will bring together scholars and scientists from reputable institutions such as the World Bank, Stanford University, the International Arts + Mind Lab, and the Barcelona Institute. Leaders from Global Health (ISGlobal), as well as companies such as the Boeing Company, Mozilla, and LinkedIn are participating.

Women in Tech Europe Awards 2023

Organizer: Women in Tech

The next meeting will be held in Paris, France on September 15, 2023.

Description: This is the second edition of the WIT Europe Awards, a competition aimed at bridging the gender gap in the tech industry and honoring innovative and inspiring women around the world. The European award winner will be selected as a finalist for her WIT Global Awards to be held on November 16, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There are 10 award categories ranging from the “Aspiring Teen Award” to the “Woman in Web3 Award”. ”, “Startup Award”, and “Lifetime Achievement Award”.

October 2023 Tech Up For Women West

Organizer: Tech Up for Women

NEXT: October 4, 2023 in San Diego, CA

Description: This conference will address a wide range of topics in the technology landscape through keynotes and panel discussions. Previous editions covered topics such as tech innovation in the workplace, social media, fighting fake news, building communities, humans in AI, digital inclusion, and building a data-driven organization. Attendees can also network, attend trade shows and job fairs.

Leadership Summit: Women in Technology, Cyber ​​and Telecommunications

Organizer: Heel’s Business

Next issue: October 20, 2023, online

Description: An online event dedicated to empowering women in technology, cybersecurity and telecommunications with keynotes and panels on customer centricity, the future of technology, and achieving goals through mentoring and advocacy. Also includes networking and prizes. The event is hosted by the Australian based community Business in Heels.

WE23

Organizer: Female Engineers Association

Next: October 26-28, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA, USA and online

Description: WE23 aims to be the world’s largest conference for women in engineering and technology. The three-day event offers interactive workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities on leadership, career development, and engineering. It is also the world’s largest career fair for women and tech workers, with hundreds of organizations that offer opportunities for women in STEM fields.

November 2023 Women’s Impact New York 2023

Organizer: Women Impact Tech

NEXT: November 3, 2023 in New York City, NY, USA

Description: The New York edition of the Women Impact Tech (WIT) event provides a platform for women in tech to participate in keynotes, workshops and panel discussions covering a wide range of tech-related topics. It targets women who want to stay on top of the latest trends and get fresh perspectives from industry experts. In addition, this also serves as an opportunity for women to connect with others who share similar experiences and challenges to develop support and friendship.

Women at Silicon Roundabout

Organizer: Ascend Global Media

NEXT: November 22-23, 2023 in London, UK

Description: Part of the Women in Tech World series, the London event will bring women in tech to discover new frontiers in business and technology from world-renowned speakers and participate in expert-led workshops. , provides an opportunity to get guidance on next steps. Career ladder, network with colleagues. Topics include banking, payments, investments, digital transformation, cloud services, Web 3.0, and AI. The Women in Tech World series also includes events in Silicon Valley, Texas, Amsterdam and Boston.

February 2024 Women in Technology, Engineering and Consulting 2024

Organizer: Bright Network

Next: February 23, 2024, London, UK, online

Description: The Women in TEC event aims to connect female STEM undergraduates with career and learning opportunities across the technology, engineering and consulting industries. Career fairs, keynotes, upskilling sessions, networking opportunities and more.

March 2024 The Women in Tech SEO Festival Organizer: Women in Tech SEO

Next time: March 8, 2024, London, UK

Description: There will be 10 talks by 10 renowned speakers on the day of the conference. The agenda he will be announced in September 2023. The event is part of a series that includes Berlin, Germany and Philadelphia, USA. Women in Tech SEO is a support network for women in technical SEO to meet, share and learn from each other.

The Rising 24Organizer: Analytics India Magazine

NEXT: March 21-22 in Bangalore, India

Description: Now in its sixth year, the conference aims to support female developers and professionals in technology. It is organized around her two tracks of Thought, Her Leadership and Technology Talks, in addition to mentoring sessions, awards and exhibitions. Previous speakers included Ericsson, The Humanity Foundation, and Sci-Fi Her Technologies Leader.

April 2024 Women in Tech Global Conference

Organizer: Women Tech Network

NEXT: April 23-25, 2024 online and physically in Barcelona, ​​Berlin, New York and Toronto

Description: This hybrid conference aims to bring together women in tech from around the world through an interactive platform of keynotes, engaging panels, technical workshops, breakout rooms and networking. Topics range from leadership, navigating executives as working mothers, technology trends, personal branding, well-being and mental health, working from home, and more.

WiCyS Annual Conference

Organizer: Women in Cybersecurity

Next issue: April 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA

Description: The Women in Cybersecurity Conference is a three-day event held virtually and physically in Nashville, Tennessee. The event includes a summit and a career fair, offering a variety of opportunities for learning, professional development, and networking with leading cybersecurity experts. The 2023 edition featured 189 recruiters, 115 speakers and presenters, 31 faculty grants, and 18 awards.

May 2024 Women of Silicon Valley

Organizer: Ascend Media

Next issue: May 2024, San Francisco, CA, USA

Description: The San Francisco event is part of the Women in Tech World series, which also includes events in Europe and other parts of the United States. The 2023 edition featured leading voices in the technology industry, including female leaders from FTI Technology, Apple, Oracles, and Salesforce. Attendees can also attend masterclasses, workshops, and network with industry peers.

Outlook for June 2024 Women in Tech Summit

Organizer: Perspectiwi Educational Foundation

Update: June 12-14, 2023 in Warsaw and online

Description: According to the website of the Perspektywy Women in Tech Summit, one of the largest events of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, the 2023 edition attracted more than 10,000 attendees and 500 speakers. Over the two days, attendees will be immersed in lectures, skills-building workshops, and mentoring sessions, as well as career fairs, recruitment meetings, and industry networking. The event also released a carbon footprint report in 2022, showing how their efforts contributed to making the event climate positive (more than her CO2 emissions generated reduced, editor’s note).

Women in Business & Tech Expo

Organizer: RDS Dublin

Update: June 12-13, 2023, Dublin, Ireland

Description: This event is a women-led, award-winning event dedicated to providing inspiration, mentorship and recruitment opportunities for women at all career stages. Among other things, participants can find employers, connect with organizations that advocate for women, explore franchise opportunities, and learn how upskilling can transform career paths. Alumni speakers include women leaders from Saatchi & Saatchi, Dragon’s Den and Women on Board UK. The event is part of a series with London and Manchester editions.

