Are tech giants now using all their data to train their AI?





Google uses your data to train AI

All are now public. Google recently updated its privacy policy with a new paragraph:

“Google uses information to improve our services and to develop new products, features and technologies that benefit users and the public. function.”

In other words, all publicly accessible information will be used by Google to train its own AI models. This isn’t big news as most big tech companies are following the same practices to profit from the current AI hype, but until now Google has publicly included such statements in its privacy policy. was not

Do you also train AI on private data?

A question many people want answered is whether private data also trains AI models. For example, whether Gmail’s emails train Bard. The chatbot itself claimed to have been trained on Gmail emails, but Google quickly responded that “Bard is an early experiment based on large-scale language models and will make mistakes. It was not trained on Gmail data.” bottom.

It’s hard to know what’s going on “behind the scenes”. After all, Google also says he doesn’t use Gmail data to serve targeted ads, so people wonder why they’re seeing hotel ads after receiving a booking confirmation. I’m thinking Flight via Gmail.

It’s an undeniable fact that Gmail’s business model is to serve targeted ads, and advertising revenue needs to grow, and as you can see here every year.

Does Google own the Internet?

This new practice, not only by Google, but by other AI companies such as Microsoft’s OpenAI, means that everything we make available online could end up in chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT. means that there is These bots may display content or versions thereof in response to various requests without citing the source of the information.

A Google search isn’t much different, but at least it shows the source as well. People can not only get the answers to their questions, but also know who created the answers. You can click on the link, check his website in the search results and decide for yourself if the source is trustworthy.

Chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard take away this second step option. It gives these tools great power over how to shape public opinion because it determines what information is given to whom.

Remember AMP?

This all sounds a lot like when Google introduced AMP to “make email faster.” The purpose of AMP was the same as AI-trained chatbots like Bard. Google wants users to stay on their system as long as possible. Google doesn’t like it when you click on an external link.

The reason is clear. As soon as you click on the submission link, Google will no longer be able to show you ads and your advertising revenue will decrease.

So, like AMP, Bard and other AI tools are Google’s attempt to colonize freely accessible information and use it for its own benefit. Google doesn’t want to improve your search experience or speed up your mailbox, we want to control your online usage every step of the way.

Conclusion

If you don’t want your data collected, profiled yourself, or bombarded with targeted ads, your best option is to opt for privacy. There are many privacy-focused choices online today.

Choosing privacy protects your data from misuse by big tech companies. Remember: Free is not free on the Internet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tutanota.com/blog/google-trains-ai-with-your-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos