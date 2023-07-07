AI can ‘turn’ schools into ‘personalized learning experiences’





The idea of ​​personalized learning in K-12 education is certainly not new. In recent years, however, the focus has been on ensuring a more personalized learning experience so that students can catch up or accelerate their learning.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence and other adaptive technologies offer more ways to transform the future of school into a more personal learning experience, suggests Shantanu Sinha, vice president and general manager of Google for Education.

Our products are very popular with K-12 educators. Many teachers are using Google Classroom to share assignments with their students, and most school districts have utilized Chromebooks to provide her one-on-one computing during the pandemic.

Still, some critics have expressed concern about the downsides of a tech giant like Google’s significant influence over K-12 education, particularly potential data privacy issues. These concerns translate to increased use of digital tools to personalize learning.

In an email interview with Education Week, Sinha discusses how adoption of personalized learning from K-12 has changed, the role of technology in personalized learning, and how AI will personalize learning. Talk about how it might affect your efforts.

This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How has the introduction of individualized learning in K-12 schools changed over the past five or ten years?

What has changed is that teachers now have tools to make this easier. The pandemic has not changed the trajectory of education, but it has forced people to adapt quickly to new realities and set new standards that open up interesting avenues of learning.

When schools went remote during the pandemic, many school districts invested in one Chromebook per student. What does it mean to give every student in the classroom more permanent access to a variety of learning apps and experiences? What if we give them the flexibility to learn from anywhere? But it also opens up possibilities outside.

we [also] There are more and more tools that offer truly personalized, one-to-one support. For example, students can receive instant tips every time they don’t know how to solve a problem, whether they’re in the classroom or at home. In the past, sometimes students misunderstood concepts a bit, completed all their math assignments with bad habits instilled, and then returned their graded assignments. Practice makes perfect, but it’s important to practice the right way.

If we bring them distracting or useless technology, we do them a disservice.

Shantanu Sinha, Vice President and General Manager, Google for Education

Discussions about personalized learning often focus too much on technology. What role do you see technology playing in personalized learning?

This is an important point that you should be aware of. After all, teachers are and always will be the center of the learning experience. Every classroom is different, and educators are experimenting with different approaches, such as small group instruction, high-dose tutoring, or more goal-oriented learning. Technology is just an enabler, helping teachers regain more time and scale better.

At Google, we believe technology can empower teachers and help them regain time to invest in themselves and their students. Technology for technology’s sake is not the problem as education leaders grapple with teacher shortages, student learning failures and budget pressures. If we bring them distracting or useless technology, we do them a disservice.

This is also important as the role of the teacher is changing from being a provider of knowledge to being a designer of learning. Teachers still provide access to information, but they also need to stage the learning experience for their students. So when we talk about how technology can support individual learning, it really is about helping teachers help themselves and their students.

What impact do you think generative AI will have on personalized learning?

First and foremost, when it comes to AI applications, ask yourself, “How can teachers and students benefit?” Is what we’re doing good for education? Is it responsible, safe, and secure? We work closely with the education community in listening to feature requests and testing new ideas. actively working to do so. Of course, educators want us to apply generative AI to their tools, but we need to be mindful of the balance between innovation and responsibility.

What steps should educators take if they are looking to deploy AI to support personalized learning?

Regardless of the tools you use, I encourage anyone interested in thinking about AI to focus on the end goal of the technology: helping students learn specific concepts. Is it to help teachers get creative and scale themselves? Does it bring a new dimension to your teaching that you deeply need? Always consider any shortcomings.

Again, it all depends on educators and their students. We trust them to do the hard work of education and follow their instincts and insights if they see value in technology. We are committed to building technology to help our customers reach their full potential.

