My translation app “Google Translate” was blocked in China

As I was getting ready to eat wonton soup, I heard a knock on the table. A middle-aged man sitting at the next table smiled at me and held up his phone.

I tried to read what was written on the phone, but it was all in Mandarin and I could not understand it. He then pointed to the bottom of the screen and was relieved to find some English words there.

“Where are you from?” read.

I realized he was trying to chat with me via a translation app, so I took out my phone, opened my app, and said, “Hi, I’m from London.”

A wide smile appears on his face. He showed his wife and kids the phone and they all waved and smiled at me.

He also quickly typed something on his cell phone and held it up in front of me.

It read, “David Beckham’s Country.”

The conversation went on like this for several minutes, and though neither of us said a word, nor did we understand each other’s language, by the end of the meal there was a feeling of warm familiarity.

View of the Great Wall in Beijing. Spriha Srivastava A translation app is essential for tourists to move around the country

Translation apps and phrasebooks are a must when traveling in China. It was the most important aspect of my trip and helped me navigate Beijing.

Travel blogs and review sites are full of advice on downloading various translation apps before traveling to China. I quickly realized that Google Translate is blocked in China and ChatGPT doesn’t work either. An app called Speak and Translate was helpful.

Speak and translate.apple

I paid for access for the week and it helped me navigate around the country without knowing the language. This app translates via camera, voice, or text and works without WiFi.

Having access to a translation app on my phone gave me the flexibility to explore the city for longer periods of time. I rode the subway, ate at local eateries, negotiated with owners, and made new friends.

Only 7% of the population in China speaks English

There are various data on this. The Telegraph reported in 2017 that about 10 million people out of a population of more than 1.3 billion speak English. Separately, about 7% of the population speaks English, according to recent data from a local travel site in China.

It’s worth noting that this number may have increased since then, but the inclusion of English in the school curriculum has been controversial in China. In an op-ed for the China Daily newspaper in March this year, Li Yang said the inclusion of English in the Chinese school curriculum has been a hot topic among China’s political leaders for decades. wrote.

Li Yang argued that teaching English should focus more on students’ use of English in their daily lives, rather than teaching grammar. A local tour guide named Michael who showed me around also agreed.

“Many schools start teaching English at the age of 5 or 6. But the challenge is that not many people try to speak the language. No,” says Michael, who has been trained in English. My teacher told me during the pandemic.

So if you’re an English speaker planning a trip to China, follow my advice and download Speak and Translate and you might even make some friends like I did. .

Correction: Article updated to correct data on China’s English-speaking population.

