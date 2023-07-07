G&H Acquires GS Optics – Med-Tech Innovation





G&H, a provider of precision optics and photonics solutions, has acquired GS Optics, a specialist in the design, manufacture and coating of polymer optics.

This acquisition is a key focus for G&H, enabling the establishment of a North American Life Science Center of Excellence, as well as expanding its commercial footprint. GS Optics will become the G&H innovation hub for dynamic, high-performance teams and cutting-edge research, development and manufacturing of optics and photonics for life sciences.

The new company name is G&H | GS Optics. Founded in 1916 as Germanow-Simon, Rochester’s company employs more than 60 of his people at 408 St. Paul Street. No planned unemployment. G&H has announced an immediate 25% expansion of its downtown Rochester campus to support its growth plans.

G&H leaders said Rochester was selected for acquisition and expansion because of its pipeline of highly skilled talent and experienced workforce, as well as the more than 150 optical, optical, and optical companies in the Rochester metropolitan area. He said the reason was the critical mass and collaboration with photonics and imaging companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome GS Optics to the G&H family,” said Charlie Peppiat, CEO of G&H, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. It is consistent with our long-term growth strategy of becoming a Together we will unlock new possibilities and create a North American Center of Excellence that will push the boundaries of what is possible in optics and photonics. ”

GS Optics is well established in polymer optics manufacturing and has a strong presence in the life sciences sector. Life sciences in this context include medical microscopy, diagnostic imaging, and laser surgery. Based in the UK, G&H has recognized GS’s outstanding track record in optical manufacturing and has invested in the company’s growth by combining the expertise of GS Optics with the global reach of the G&H commercial team.

G&H Chief Commercial Officer Stratos Kehayas said: With GS Optics joining his G&H family, we are expanding the solutions we can offer our customers. The addition of GS’ polymer materials and their long-standing optical heritage significantly expands the design trade area for all of our engineers.

GS Optics CEO Andy Germannow commented: Partnering with G&H is a great opportunity for us. We have always strived to deliver the highest quality optical components to our customers, and this acquisition brings new perspectives to our company. As part of G&H, we will leverage our extensive resources, expertise and global presence to accelerate our growth and continue to deliver innovative solutions to our customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/medtech-business-merger-acquisition-finance-and-investment-news/g-h-acquires-gs-optics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos