Google and Facebook to limit Canadian news What you need to know and how to find news in Canada





Google and Facebook parent company Meta plans to block links to Canadian journalism for Canadians later this year in response to a new law requiring technology companies to compensate publishers for linking to articles. .

Australia is also passing a similar bill in 2021, and the compensation bill is on the rise as news outlets continue to lay off record numbers of journalists while Silicon Valley giants generate hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue. More and more countries are paying attention.

In the face of potential conflict between lawmakers and journalists on the one hand and the internet’s gatekeepers on the other, here’s what you need to know about Canada’s online news law and how it might affect you. Here’s what you can do to give.

What’s going on with Google, Facebook and Canada?

The Online News Act, which will take effect at the end of 2023, will require Google and Meta to compensate publishers when linking to news content. This is part of an effort to inject money into news publishers as the Internet revolution has upended traditional revenue streams for news organizations.

Previously, newspapers relied on subscriptions, advertisements and confidential sections to keep their newsrooms running. But as information moves online, people search for news for free, subscription revenue dries up, and sites like Craigslist and eBay sell people’s wares, rather than confidential sections of newspapers. is now used for

According to Pablo Rodriguez, Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, 450 Canadian media outlets have closed between 2008 and 2021. This has led to an increase in public mistrust and misinformation, he said. Canadian Broadcasting Corporation now encourages Canadians to go directly to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation site for the latest news.

Will this affect people in other countries?

For now, the Google and Facebook restrictions will only affect Canadians later this year when the law takes effect. This means that Americans who want to find out about Canadian news will still have to find news results from Canadian publications in their searches.

Canada is not the first government to pursue a publisher compensation law. The first is Australia, which will pass the News Media Negotiations Act in 2021. With revenue expected to reach $130 million a year, the Australian Treasury has already rated the legislation a success. Both Google and Meta fought back against Australian law and ended up at the negotiating table.

The California legislature introduced a similar bill last month that would require big tech giants to pay for links to their content, and Meta has already threatened to remove news content if the law passes. U.S. senators tried to pass a similar law last year, titled the Journalism Competition Protection Act, but ultimately failed to pass Congress. But lawmakers reinstated the bill last month and hope to bring it to the floor for a vote.

How to find news without Google or Facebook

For Canadians looking to get the latest news later this year, here are some ways to find it.

world news. The new law only affects Canadian publishers, so when you search for news topics on Google, you’ll see news from non-Canadian publishers. Bing. Microsoft said it will continue to serve news links to Canadians on its search engine, Bing. “Microsoft supports a strong and independent news and media ecosystem as an integral part of social cohesion and as the foundation of a democratic system of government,” Microsoft said in a statement. news sites and social media. You can go directly to Canadian news sites and consider setting Canadian news websites such as CBC and Global News as your default home page in your web browser. social media accounts. You can also follow these news outlets on social media platforms such as Twitter. Meta said it is still evaluating how the online news law will affect news links from newly launched Twitter competitor Threads. There are also website aggregators like Feedly that can provide a Twitter-like feed of all the news publications you follow. Get a VPN. It should also be possible for Canadians to use her VPN to set their location to the US or another country. This will allow links from Canadian publishers to appear in Search and Facebook. Before subscribing to Reddit, be sure to check out CNET’s guidance on the best VPN services. For Reddit users, subscribing to the r/Canada subreddit is a great way to find the top stories people are discussing. Cities and states like r/Toronto and r/British Columbia also have dedicated Reddit pages. Support Canadian journalism. Post.news is a new website where you can redeem points and read local articles. You can follow our publications the same way you would on Twitter and see a feed of all the latest articles. Get 50 free points when you sign up, and each point costs less than 1 cent to purchase. The cost is insignificant, but using a few points to read an article will pay your website far more than a banner ad on the side of your webpage. What impact has Big Tech had on journalism?

The state of journalism is one of the many concerns governments around the world have about the power of Big Tech. Tech giants are expanding rapidly around the world as the industry is largely unregulated. Regulators are also eyeing newsroom closures and continued job cuts. Since 2005, 2,500 news outlets have been closed in the United States.

As the Internet has matured, major technology platforms such as Google and Facebook have become the majority of online traffic and the de facto way for people to find information.

Google, in particular, not only controls the window to the internet for billions of people through search, Chrome and Android, but also the advertising market and related technologies, a US Department of Justice-led antitrust lawsuit. there is This gives Google a big influence in increasing traffic. In other words, for your site to be successful, your content must be optimized for Google Search. And with Google showing more ads, including e-commerce links, at the top of searches, it has an immediate impact on how much money a website makes.

What does this law mean for Canadian journalism?

Canadian law is estimated to generate $329 million in revenue for the Canadian press. By comparison, Google and Meta brought in $285 billion and $117 billion in revenue, respectively, last year. Assuming each company has to pay $329 million, that’s just 0.11% of Google’s 2022 revenue and 0.28% of meta.

Rodriguez tweeted, “Big tech companies would rather spend their money replatforming to block news from Canadians than pay a portion of their billions of dollars in ad revenue.” I am thinking,” he said. “Canadians can’t be bullied. Big Tech is no bigger than Canada.”

However, Google has already shown it is ready to play the long game. Google News returned last year after pulling out of Spain for eight years following the passing of a similar publisher compensation law.

Google did not respond to a request for comment. Mehta said he had nothing more to add.

