6 Best Practices for GenAI Implementations in High Tech

AI is here and the tech industry has an opportunity to drive future success in this new AI-driven world. ChatGPT’s recent 60-day gain of his 100 million users shows how generative AI (GenAI) can be a game-changer to transform and reinvent businesses. In fact, according to a recent study by Precedence Research, his GenAI market size in the world is expected to reach $118 billion by 2032. It is expected to grow at a CAGR.

The true behind-the-scenes power of generative AI lies in large-scale language models (LLMs), or underlying models, that enable a new generation of devices with GenAI capabilities that will greatly improve operations, innovation, and product design. increase.

Many industries are already looking at ways to incorporate GenAI into their businesses. According to my company Accentures’ 2023 “Technology Vision” report, 98% of global executives agree that AI-based models will play a key role in organizational strategy over the next three to five years. , reveals that 97% of survey respondents believe AI-based models will enable connectivity between organizations. Data types, revolutionizing how and where AI is used. The tech industry is uniquely positioned to enable and use his GenAI across the tech stack, from infrastructure to applications, storage growth, data center optimization and virtual assistants.

Let’s take a look at some GenAI applications in the tech industry.

There are many ways the tech industry can provide the products and technologies needed to make GenAI a reality.

A semiconductor company at the core of enabling the GenAI infrastructure. As the demand for GenAI grows and models get bigger, we need more powerful and efficient AI chips, storage and compute.

Enterprise technology hardware capable of supporting GenAI applications, especially since most IT leaders are prioritizing GenAI in their internal and external products.

A cloud infrastructure that allows you to deploy GenAI while controlling costs and carbon footprint. The data center will need refurbishment. New chipset architectures, hardware innovations, and efficient algorithms can all play a role.

A networking technology that can support the increasing demand as the GenAI model grows and requires faster and better connections from networking companies. For example, Cisco is deploying next-generation networking technology to support the increasing bandwidth requirements for training and querying GenAI models.

What are the technology industry use cases?

The use cases for GenAI are diverse. In his 2023 “Technology Vision” report from the firm, 96% of tech executives believe software and services leveraging AI foundational models will significantly enhance innovation and creativity in their organizations over the next three to five years. It became clear that I believed.

Examples of technology use by tech companies include:

semiconductor. It accelerates time to market, supports continuity, and helps manage complexity over the chip lifecycle.

enterprise technology. With GenAI, you can continuously improve your product designs by staying on top of changing innovation trends in networking, storage, and computing.

Consumer technology that enables rapid new product design by enhancing consumer devices through GenAI capabilities and using GenAI to generate product recommendations based on trending capabilities. For example, Samsung is considering a partnership with Microsoft to enhance AI capabilities in mobile devices.

Medical equipment. This will enable more accurate GenAI apps to help healthcare providers access and scan patient data. As an example, GE Healthcare has introduced a suite of tools and capabilities to give healthcare providers more access to digital and AI-based tools.

Additionally, traditional departments such as marketing, sales, customer service, finance, human resources, and IT finance can also benefit from generative AI through increased automation and improved personalization.

How do I get started?

Here are six ways leaders can start implementing GenAI in their specific tech businesses and use cases.

1. Start with people.

Companies will need to significantly increase their investment in human resource development and use of GenAI. This goes beyond technical skills, as domain experts who understand how data is applied in the real world will be just as important as data scientists.

2. Dive in.

Now is the time to move. Begin by experimenting with low-risk knowledge and creative work use cases, exploring where technology can differentiate and lead to breakthrough innovation. We can learn from other companies such as Intel and his NVIDIA partnership.

3. Prepare the data.

When used in business, GenAI needs to perform context-specific activities at a granular level. To do this, the underlying model requires custom, domain-specific data, semantics, knowledge, and methodology. This requires a strategic and disciplined approach to data acquisition, growth, refinement, protection and deployment.

4. Stay responsible.

GenAI brings new urgency to the need for every organization to adopt robust and responsible AI frameworks. Responsible AI principles should be defined, along with organizational principles and policies, and applicable laws and regulations, and translated into effective governance structures for risk management and compliance.

5. Invest in a sustainable technology foundation.

Companies need appropriate technical infrastructure, architecture, operating models and governance structures to meet the high computing demands of large-scale language models and GenAI while closely monitoring costs and sustainable energy consumption. increase. As an example, Intel is working on GenAI computing and sustainability challenges.

6. Accelerate ecosystem innovation.

Creating the underlying model can be a complex, computationally intensive, and costly task. For all but the very large global companies, doing this completely on their own is beyond their means and capabilities. Having the right network of partners is key to surviving rapid change. Recognizing this, Lenovo and WEKA have announced a global collaboration to accelerate next-generation AI and analytics with new hybrid cloud data management solutions.

All roads lead to GenAI.

The high-tech industry has been at the forefront of one of the most important technological developments of the last decade, and it can either win or lose depending on how it responds. As enablers and users of GenAI, they are uniquely positioned to define and drive the future success of this new AI-driven world.

