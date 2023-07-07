Google working on technology to identify AI-generated content: company executives | Latest News India





Google is working to develop a system to identify AI-generated synthetic media as part of an effort to combat political misinformation, company executives said Thursday, adding that these will be implemented across the company’s products and provide more information. In the industry, he added, it could be offered for a wide range of applications.

The comments come against the backdrop of growing concerns about artificial intelligence-generated text and deepfakes being used for disinformation, especially athletes protesting the government being targeted with realistic-looking deformed images. It was issued on the basis of a specific case.

Laurie Richardson, Google’s vice president of trust and safety, said in conversations with a private group of journalists that these systems include watermarking technology that has not yet been launched for its own products, new He said it included a transparency requirement, a machine learning classifier. Detects synthetic media generated by third-party tools.

We shared two big announcements at I/O [Googles developer conference held in May]. For one, we’re working on watermarking all our products so you know if they’re made by Google itself. [the content] We haven’t revealed any details yet, but it’s a work in progress. And the other, she said, is to provide metadata to images and text so that people on the internet can actually go back and understand what their origins are in an easy way. , no timeline was given as to when these would occur.

Other steps build on our more multi-layered approach, she added that we want others to try to understand what users are seeing. Some transparency requirements need to be applied for labeling and clarifying whether content is generated. And we will partner with the broader ecosystem because we know the harm starts and doesn’t stop on our own platform, she said.

One of them, for example, will be a technical solution similar to how the social media service TikTok developed machine learning algorithms to detect child sexual abuse content (CSAM), she said. said.

There’s a lot of really interesting work being done on this detection side. One of the things we externalized is a classifier that can detect synthetic speech with probably 99% accuracy at the moment. So I’m somewhat optimistic about our ability to at least deliver the best technical solutions, she added.

Detecting synthetic media and deepfakes is an increasingly difficult task. Recent versions of AI art programs Midjourney, Dall-E, and Stable Diffusion produced viral realistic fake images of the Pope playing a disc jockey, but Adobe and Google’s new photo editor Features have enabled photoshopping techniques that were once difficult. Easily remove backgrounds and objects.

Tamil Nadu Minister P Thiagarajan reportedly claimed in April that he was targeted by a deepfake audio clip that suggested he attacked his party’s claims, although a technical analysis by an independent expert said: It could not be confirmed or corroborated.

The following month, wrestlers protesting the Union government were targeted in altered images in which they appeared to be smiling while being taken to prison, even though the original photos did not show such expressions. rice field. It was easy to refute this, as the original image was immediately tracked and the results could be reproduced in the published app.

Helping users understand what they are looking at when they encounter information on our platform, as I know the barriers to entry to image, voice and text generation will be lower than they used to be is a top priority, she said.

Richardson added that Google’s specific interventions against AI-related misinformation are still in development, and how it will share databases, hashing methods, or similar methods is yet to come.

Discussing encryption is difficult

Hashes and databases are central to current efforts to combat CSAM. Google and its prominent industry rivals include technology that works with NGOs to track known child sexual images and create fingerprinting algorithms. If the images or files on the user’s device have the same fingerprint or hash that reliably matches child sexual images.

However, these currently only work if the image is uploaded to the cloud. It has been criticized on both counts for poorly addressing the issue and frequent false positives.

The UK is an example of some countries considering legislative provisions calling for tougher action against CSAM, allowing technology companies to scan whether they ban such content even when stored on devices. is suggesting. Two-end encryption (E2EE) prohibits such companies from determining what is on someone’s personal device.

Unlike Apple, which took a public position on the UK rule last month, Google has yet to take a concrete position.

I think the discussion about encryption is a very difficult discussion. I’m not going to specifically talk about any particular form of regulation that may be pending, but I would like to be as proactive as we all want with regards to CSAM and at the same time not introduce vulnerabilities in how the product is built. I’m trying to find a way to make it work. Really important. In response to his question about cryptography, Richardson said this is an industry-wide problem.

The Indian government is legally obliged to trace the origin of messages to combat misinformation under the 2021 IT Regulations, which are currently pending in court, but such an approach also breaks E2EE. Without it, experts say it’s impossible. .

