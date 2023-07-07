Focus on productivity, not technology by Dani Rodrik





Technological innovation may be necessary to improve productivity to enrich society, but it is not enough. Without the right kind of complementary policies, technological advances may not lead to sustained improvements in living standards. And in some cases, it even pushes the country backwards.

Cambridge economists have long argued that productivity is the foundation of prosperity. The only way a country can sustainably improve living standards is by producing more goods and services with fewer resources. Since the Industrial Revolution, this has been achieved through innovation, so in the public imagination productivity has become synonymous with technological progress and research and development.

Our intuition about how innovation drives productivity is shaped by our everyday experience in business. Companies that adopt new technologies tend to be more productive and can outperform technology laggards. But a productive society and a productive enterprise are not the same. What drives business productivity may not work at the national or economy-wide level, and may even backfire. Businesses can afford to focus solely on the productivity of the resources they choose to hire, but society needs to make everyone more productive.

But many economists (and others) believe that technological advances will eventually trickle down to everyone, even if the direct benefits come only to a few companies and investors. I don’t understand this distinction because I think it will. As economists Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson remind us in their informative new book, this belief has historically not been entirely true. The Industrial Revolution may have ushered in the modern era of economic growth, but for the better part of a century it did not bring well-being progress to most ordinary workers.

Worse, the recent wave of technological advances may make the traditional narrative even less true. New technology may not lift all ships as its benefits can be overwhelmingly enjoyed by a small number of players, such as a small number of companies and a narrow segment of employees. One cause is inadequate institutions and regulations that distort bargaining power in the economy and restrict outsiders’ entry into modern sectors. Another is the nature of the technology itself. Innovation often empowers only certain groups, such as highly skilled workers and professionals.

Consider one of the contradictions of the hyperglobalization era. Since the 1990s, as trade costs have fallen and manufacturing production has spread around the world, many companies in lower and middle-income countries have integrated into global supply chains and adopted state-of-the-art production technologies. rice field. As a result, the productivity of these companies has increased dramatically. But the productivity of the economies of the countries they live in has often stagnated or even declined.

Since Mexico was once the epitome of hyperglobalization, it presents a surprising example. Thanks to government liberalization reforms in the 1980s and her 1990s North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico experienced a boom in manufactured exports and inward foreign direct investment. But the result was a glorious failure at the heart of it all. Mexico, like many other countries in Latin America, experienced negative growth in total factor productivity in the decades that followed.

As recent analyzes by economists Oscar Fentanes and Santiago Levy show, Mexico’s manufacturing industry has indeed become more productive as it has been forced to compete globally. The less productive firms that failed to adapt eventually closed, but many that remained adopted the new technology and became more productive.

There were two problems. First, the manufacturing industry, especially formal enterprises, has shrunk in terms of employment, and its share of the economic labor force has fallen to an unprecedented level. After that, the rest of the economy, dominated by small informal enterprises, became less and less productive. As a result, productivity gains in the (shrinking) world-oriented manufacturing industry have been offset by poor performance in other activities, mainly informal services.

Fentanes and Levy blame these results on Mexico’s labor and social insurance regulations, which they argue promote informality and hinder the growth of firms in the formal sector. . But the same pattern of productivity polarization can be seen not only in sub-Saharan countries, but also in many other Latin American economies.

Another explanation concerns the changing nature of the manufacturing technology itself. With skills and capital requirements so high to integrate into global value chains, these resource-poor countries face steeply rising cost curves, hindering enterprise expansion and the absorption of large workforces. It is Workers flocking from the countryside to the cities have little choice but to flock to low-productivity and boring services.

Whatever the underlying cause, this issue illustrates why government strategies to boost productivity can miss the mark. Whether in the form of integration into global value chains, R&D subsidies, or investment tax credits, traditional policies often target the wrong issues. Often the binding constraint is not the lack of innovation in leading-edge firms, but rather the large production gap between those firms and the rest of the economy. Raising the bar by providing training, public opinion, and business services to small, service-oriented companies can be more effective than raising the top.

There are lessons here for the new age of artificial intelligence. Large language models that can perform a wide range of tasks faster hold great promise for significant productivity gains in the future. But again, the overall impact of this technology will depend on the extent to which its benefits spread throughout the economy.

As Arjun Ramani and Wang Zhengdong argued in their recent commentary, AI would only be possible if significant parts of economic construction, face-to-face services, and human-dependent creative work remained unaffected by AI. productivity benefits may be limited. This would be a form of so-called Baumorkost’s disease, in which rising relative prices for certain activities impede improvements in living standards for the economy as a whole.

Even with all this in mind, we shouldn’t fall for techno-pessimists or Luddites. But they caution against equating productivity with technology, research and development, and innovation. Technological innovation may be necessary to improve productivity to enrich society, but it is not enough. Turning technological progress into pervasive productivity gains requires policies specifically designed to foster pervasive adoption, avoid productive dualism and ensure inclusiveness.

