Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 “excessive idle battery drain” issue

Google Pixel devices are undoubtedly the company’s premium line of Android-based smartphones.

The phone’s excellent camera, support for regular and continuous updates, and many other features set Pixel devices apart from the competition.

However, like any smartphone, Pixel smartphones have occasional bugs and issues. For example, Pixel 7 users faced overheating issues a while ago.

“Excessive standby or idle battery drain” issue for Pixel 7 and Pixel 6

And now some Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners (1, 2, 3, 4) are experiencing issues related to excessive battery drain even when the device is not in use.

Google Pixel 6a (I have 2 phones, same problem) Standby mode on Android 13 consumes a lot of battery. Wi-Fi and cell phones are off. Only GSM is active. Standby drains 30% battery overnight.source

Battery saver is enabled. No recent apps. Scroll off smoothly. Dark theme is on. I haven’t used the phone in the last 9 hours and the battery level has dropped from 88% to 63%.Is this normal? Source

The issue appears to have escalated since the December 2022 security update. If your phone is completely idle, your battery level can drop significantly overnight.

Note that we had a similar issue with some Pixel 6 devices last year. And now, some people with Pixel 6a, Pixel 4 XL and other models are facing battery draining issues.

Possible explanation

According to one user, ImsService’s frequent consumption of location data may be the root cause of the high battery drain after the December update.

So I believe this is either a potential issue or just improper usage of the “ImsService” framework by service providers, especially on Pixel 7 devices.

Issue under investigation

Luckily, battery drain issues with various Pixel 7 devices have been escalated to our development team.

The company has also assigned the issue with Google Pixel 6 and 6a devices to their product and engineering teams for further evaluation.

Affected users can also try the troubleshooting steps listed on Google Support to resolve battery drain issues on Pixel phones.

We have not yet found a viable workaround that completely or at least temporarily resolves the idle battery drain issue on Pixel 7 and 6 devices.

We are constantly monitoring the latest developments and will update this article when we find something of note.

Update 1 (January 11, 2023)

11:14 AM (IST): Since the January update for Pixel 6 devices, idle battery drain seems to have gotten noticeably worse.

Update 2 (January 16, 2023)

11:14 AM IST: A user suggested that turning off the 5G connection could solve the battery issue, especially if you live in an area with poor 5G coverage.

Google’s product experts also noted that issues caused by poor 5G coverage can cause background apps to constantly try, fail, and retry to connect to the internet, increasing battery consumption. also suggested that there is

Update 3 (January 17, 2023)

2:35 PM (IST): While some Pixel 7 owners reported better battery drain after the January update, others noted it got worse.

Update 4 (January 18, 2023)

1:08 PM IST: There is an unknown “Media Server” system service that consumes a lot of battery life in the background for some users (1, 2, 3).

On the other hand, we continue to see cases of battery drain due to connectivity issues, which appear as “mobile network” in the OS battery stats.

1:20 PM IST: We have previously emphasized that keeping 5G on in areas with poor coverage can lead to battery drain.

However, one YouTube viewer confirmed that the problem persists even in areas with good 5G coverage.

Even though 5G was in a good spot, we left it off almost from the beginning on the 6 and 7 Pro, but it’s clear that 5G consumes more than 4G LTE alone, even at idle.

Thanks for the tip: Arthur Zakarian!

Update 5 (January 20, 2023)

5:35 PM IST: For those who are still facing low battery life issue (1, 2), here is a possible workaround to flash a custom ROM using ADB .

Just flash the rom again via adb.

Update 6 (Feb 21, 2023)

04:41 pm (IST): Google Pixel 7 series supports older 5G standard (3GPP Release 15 in 2018) instead of newer standard (3GPP Release 17 or Release 16), according to a recent report .

The new 5G standard release includes improvements focused on network stability and performance, as well as energy consumption optimization.

For example, regarding energy efficiency, 3GPP Release 16 includes:

“A new wake-up signal (WUS) can let devices know if a transmission is pending or to skip the next low-power DRX (discontinuous reception) monitoring period and stay in low-power mode. …

…others include optimized low power settings, reduced overhead, and more efficient power control mechanisms.

That said, it looks like the Android 14 update will bring support for 3GPP Release 16 on the Google Pixel 7 series. Therefore, this can help reduce or solve power consumption issues related to mobile networks.

Update 7 (Feb 23, 2023)

1:15 PM (IST): According to several Pixel users (1, 2), excessive battery drain on their devices could be due to the Instagram app constantly running in the background or consuming data. was the cause.

Uninstalling or limiting background data usage fixed the issue.

Update 8 (14 March 2023)

05:05 pm (IST): Google recently released its March 2023 software update. It also includes general enhancements to battery performance, battery usage, or charging.

Therefore, affected people can update their Pixel devices to see if the “excessive standby or idle battery drain” issue is resolved.

Update 9 (20 March 2023)

12:15 PM IST: Pixel 7 battery drain issues persist after latest March update, according to new report.

One of the affected people suggested that turning off the adaptive connectivity feature entirely might solve the battery drain problem to some extent. Here’s how:

(Source) Update 10 (March 22, 2023)

6:40 PM IST: In addition to excessive idle battery drain, some users claim that mobile devices can overheat and negatively impact battery life (1, 2).

Update 11 (23 March 2023)

05:18 pm (IST): Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 has better battery life compared to the latest stable update, according to a redditor. So maybe future stable updates will improve this.

Update 12 (24 March 2023)

5:14 PM (IST): A user contacted Google Support about a battery drain issue, but Google Support denied or was unaware of the issue. Instead, they want users to send their phones in for warranty repair.

Additionally, we asked users to run a battery test and send us the results.

Update 13 (27 March 2023)

06:48 pm (IST): Pixel devices appear to have enhanced “battery saver” mode after March 2023 update, according to reports.

Previously, users claimed to face battery drain issues with this mode on, but now claim it is much more effective.

Update 14 (28 March 2023)

05:40 pm (IST): According to some users, idle battery drain can reach 30%, and “mobile network” feature can consume up to 45% of battery.

Affected users are outraged and demanding a fix.

Update 15 (March 31, 2023)

06:50 pm (IST): Reports claim that some users are facing battery draining issues even after disabling all types of connections.

UK users are also advised to uninstall the NatWest banking app. This is because the battery consumption rate is very fast.

Update 16 (April 13, 2023)

12:10 PM IST: A recent post on the Google IssueTracker indicates that the issue is hardware related and cannot be fixed with a software update.

Update 17 (June 27, 2023)

06:13 pm (IST): It looks like the battery drain issue is still not resolved in the June 2023 update, as some users are still reporting battery drain issues. Learn more about.

Update 18 (July 6, 2023)

2:01 PM IST: This issue has been resolved in the latest July 2023 update for Google Pixel.

Note: You can also check the Google Pixel 7 Series Bug/Issue & Update Tracker and Google Pixel 6 Series Bug/Issue & Update Tracker for more information.

