Why technology innovation is not the only solution to the climate crisis

I love technology and gadgets. From the coolest tools in movie heroes to the practical things you can get your hands on, it can be tempting to think that innovation is the solution to the most pressing problems. But how far can we rely on technological fixes to achieve our vision of a zero-carbon, climate-resilient world?

First, you don’t have to wait for new technology to start. For example, in the construction sector, we already have a wealth of materials and knowledge to refurbish products in a way that does not emit greenhouse gases, or to capture greenhouse gas emissions. The challenge, however, is to overcome the barriers that hinder improvement for residents and owners privately and commercially. Regulation is the solution and so is innovation.

Ceratec has developed Net Zero Cement.Helen Sandberg

Startups are improving real-time data capture to reduce energy use, adopting digital twins to make the design phase greener, and financial innovations to help people pay the initial cost of building improvements. offers. However, these individual business-level solutions are complemented by transport of carbon dioxide, including suitable infrastructure, improved power grids, energy storage solutions, and suitable charging structures to sustain these essential services. must be

In essence, leveraging solutions already available requires innovation across business models, products and services. But how far do these applications take us?

to net zero

In 2021, the International Energy Agency has released a roadmap to bring the global energy sector, which accounts for about three-quarters of all greenhouse gas emissions, to net zero. It is estimated that around 80% of the technologies needed to meet 2030 emission reduction targets are already commercially available, often as energy efficiency or renewable power. We need to deploy these tools quickly in this decade.

However, considering the 2050 target, only about 50% of the required technology is on the market. According to the report, improvements across technologies such as hydrogen electrolyzers, advanced batteries and direct air capture are needed to meet that year’s targets.

DeepMeta uses machine learning to revolutionize the steel industry.Yasin Ham/Unsplash

Unlike the recent boom in digital technology, many of these areas of innovation are “deep technology,” i.e. real hardware solutions. This type of technology requires significant initial investment to test and scale up the idea. Investors, end-user companies and regulators need to work together to create an innovative environment for these technologies to start from the starting blocks.

The global nature of the climate crisis also calls for innovation, mobilizing different people and organizations around the world to come up with and implement solutions adapted to local conditions. Climate change innovation has a necessary and unique international character that should help us find solutions.

adapt to what’s in front of you

What about resilience? We need to address the impacts of climate change built into our system. Many solutions to this aspect of the challenge rely heavily on process and existing skills and, more importantly, on connecting people, nature, financial structures and technology in smart, new ways. . We also need to bring in resilience innovators.

Adaptavate’s Breathaboard is a natural, high performance, low carbon alternative to gypsum board.Photo credit: Adaptor Bate

Tales of captivating technology solutions carry risks. This means we don’t have to change our lifestyles to deal with the climate crisis. But the IEA’s 2021 report says at least a 5% behavior change is needed, learning how to do things differently. The technologies and solutions are already out there and we should choose to use them and consider a slightly different (perhaps better) lifestyle when we use them.

Tackling the climate crisis will require a lot of innovation, perhaps not all brilliant technology. If you want to be a part of this change, be innovative in the many ways we have discussed.

Alyssa Gilbert is a member of the One Planet Advisory Board. Find out more about her work here.

