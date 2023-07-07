China’s Xi encourages more innovation amid US tech restrictions





BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping reiterated his call for more innovation and technological independence as the United States tightens restrictions on China’s access to advanced technology while touring key industry ministries.

China should speed up upgrades of key technologies and core products, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday, citing Xi as speaking during a visit to a corporate high-tech manufacturing zone in eastern Jiangsu province.

Xi said that with the rapid development of information technology and the emergence of disruptive technologies at any time, it is necessary to maintain a firm foothold on the road of innovation and contribute to achieving a high level of independence in technology. .

Xi Jinping’s call to step up innovation comes as tensions between the United States and China over semiconductors, sparked by the Trump administration’s trade war, intensify under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

The U.S. government is considering new restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence microchips after last year’s sweeping series of export controls to exclude China from certain semiconductor chips made worldwide at U.S. facilities. ing.

The US is also considering restricting the flow of investment and know-how to Chinese companies working in advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

To safeguard the development of China’s technology sector, President Xi has increasingly called for the need to achieve greater independence and scientific progress, and to win major core technology battles and protect China’s industrial security. We are also looking at state-owned enterprises.

Earlier this week, China suddenly announced export restrictions on two metals widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles in a bid to protect its national security and interests, but Chinese state media and policy advisers said the He said it was just the beginning.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Friday that the US wants healthy competition with China based on fair rules that benefits both countries, not a winner-take-all approach. rice field.

Yellen’s visit to China comes weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit, who agreed with Mr. Xi that their mutual rivalry should not turn into confrontation.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ros Russell)

