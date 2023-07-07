H|T: Healthtech Times Iodine Software Partners with OpenAI on AI Technology for Hospitals





DOJ indicts 78 in $2.5 billion medical fraud crackdown.

Canadian Startups Oncoustics and OneCup AI Join Google Cloud Accelerator (BETAKIT)

Google has revealed that Canadian startup Oncoustics is among 12 startups participating in the first deployment of cloud accelerators for startups in North America.

The Toronto-based medical technology startup said it is developing a low-cost point-of-care ultrasound system with portable surveillance, diagnostics and monitoring systems for preventative care and early intervention.

Author Health Launches $115 Million To Care For Older Adults With Severe Mental Illness And Substance Abuse Disorders (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Author Health has invested $115 million in a new platform that provides care and treatment for Medicare Advantage members with severe mental illness and substance use disorders.

This Boston-based digital health company approaches care in a team-based manner, breaking down silos of care and increasing collaboration among professional doctors, nurses, therapists and community health workers. We are coordinating our efforts both in person and virtually.

PitchBook Analysts Say 2023 VC Funding Is “Almost Desperate,” Long-Term Recovery Likely (BETAKIT)

As the economy deteriorates, non-traditional investors are withdrawing from the venture capital arena, cooling the IPO market.

Despite some encouraging signs that things in the gaming industry are improving recently, analysts at PitchBook believe it will take longer for the overall VC market to recover, let alone hit previous highs. I think it will take time.

Augmented Reality Spine Surgery Platform Augmedics Earns $82.5M (MOBIHEALTHNEWS)

Augmedics, an augmented reality surgical navigation platform, has raised $82.5 million in Series D funding.

The company’s xvision Spine System uses augmented reality to provide surgeons with a 3D image of a patient’s spinal anatomy directly within their intraoperative line of sight. This allows the surgeon to see the patient instead of the remote screen.

Immigration Minister details strategy to attract foreign tech talent and digital nomads (BETAKIT)

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Canada is in a global race for the world’s high-tech talent pool. To stay ahead of the competition, Mr. Fraser has introduced what he calls a home country first strategy that focuses on attracting foreign tech workers.

DOJ indicts 78 in $2.5 billion medical fraud case (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has lifted medical fraud charges against 78 defendants who were charged $2.5 billion in telemedicine, prescription drug, opioid distribution, and laboratory testing programs.

Key to the scheme was a software platform allegedly programmed to generate fake instructions for telemedicine workers to sign and conceal that beneficiary interactions took place remotely. the Justice Department said.

Gleamer raises $29.5M for AI software for radiologists (TECHCRUNCH)

Gleamer, a five-year-old French startup developing AI software to help radiologists diagnose and detect bone traumatic lesions such as scans, raised €27 million ($29.5 million) in a Series B round. procured.

Gleamer’s core flagship software, BoneView software, is touted as the “AI companion for bone trauma radiography” and helps radiologists navigate scan areas that may reveal abnormalities that are easily missed by the naked eye. increase.

Altis Labs Raises CAD $7.9 Million to Evaluate Cancer Treatment Using AI (BETAKIT)

Toronto-based Altis Labs, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help biopharmaceutical companies analyze medical images and accelerate clinical trials, secures CAD$7.9 million (US$6 million) in seed funding bottom.

Santa Monica-based Headspace meditation app maker lays off 15% of employees (Los Angeles Times)

Mental health and meditation app company Headspace Health has laid off 15% of its workforce in its second round of layoffs since December, amid a wave of layoffs in and around the tech industry.

Iodine Software Partners with OpenAI to Achieve ‘Quantum Leap’ in AI Technology for Hospitals and Doctors (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Iodine Software, a leading healthcare artificial intelligence company, collaborates with OpenAI to integrate generative AI and large-scale language models, including GPT-4, across a wide range of solutions for clinical management and revenue cycle management.

