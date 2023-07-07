Google Introduces Long-Awaited Enhanced Google Photos Features





Our latest Google Photos update adds a variety of new video effects.

SOPA image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google has started rolling out a surprise update to Google Photos that adds a variety of cool new effects to videos stored in your Google Photos library.

New effects include Dust Mix, Paper Tear, B&W Film, Lomo, Light Leak, Film Mood, Chromatic, Fisheye, Vintage, Layout, Retro Film and Poster.

Each of these effects can change the look of your video with a single tap and will be available whenever you edit your video within the Google Photos app for Android or iOS. Below are instructions on how to access them and a detailed description of each effect.

How to access video effects in Google Photos

To access the new video effects, open Google Photos, select a video, and tap[編集]Tap the button. next,[効果]Swipe left on the options carousel until you see your options. It appears right after the “Adjust” button.

If you take a moment while the feature is downloading, you will see another carousel with all currently available effects that you can tap to try on your selected video. When you find an effect you like, tap Save a Copy to save the modified version of your video alongside the original.[効果]If you don’t see the button, the feature isn’t currently available. Try updating your Google Photos app. Note that non-Pixel phones also require a Google One subscription to use the new effects.

Some users have also reported new buttons in the video preview for skipping back and forth within the video. However, we have not yet done this update, so your actual mileage may vary.

Here is a list of new video effects and a brief description of each. [add image for each one]

Google Photos “Dust Mix” filter

PAUL MONCKTON Dust Mix applies random dust and scratch marks to your video to give it an old film look. It also slightly improves overall contrast.

Google Photos “Paper Torn” Filter

PAUL MOCNTKON Paper Tear adds the appearance of a torn piece of paper to the center of the video and the areas on either side of the paper tear are converted to black and white.

Google Photos “Black and White Film” filter

PAUL MONCKTON B&W film applies a similar effect to the dust mix above, but converts the video to black and white as well. This time the scratches appear as faint vertical lines on the edges of the framing, mimicking the effect of motion picture film damaged as it passes through a cine camera or projector.

Google Photos Lomo Filter

PAUL MONCKTON Lomo added a light leak effect to the edge of the video frame (mostly on the left side) to mimic the result you get from a film camera when light leaks into the body of a still camera and affects the film inside. increase. This is a little confusing because the next effect is called the next effect.

Google Photos “light leak” filter

The PAUL MONCKTON Light Leak adds subtle, animated, low-contrast blobs of light to your video, as if the light had entered a movie camera during filming.

Google Photos “Movie Atmosphere” filter

PAUL MONCKTON Film Atmosphere adds a warm sepia tint to your video and also adds a vignette effect that darkens the edges of the frame. The overall effect is as if the video was shot with vintage cameras and lenses.

Google Photos “Chromatic” filter

In the PAUL MONCKTON Chromatic, the cyan and magenta colors appear to be out of alignment, especially near the edges of the video. It is especially effective for black-and-white images.

Google Photos fisheye filter

The PAUL MONCKTON Fisheye distorts the entire image as if it were shot with a circular fisheye lens. Some color effects are also applied to the edges of the image for added realism.

Google Photos “vintage” filter

PAUL MONCKTON Vintage provides a warm, low-contrast look with a touch of film grain. Less extreme than the “Movie Mood” option.

Google Photos Layout Filter

The PAUL MONCKTON Layouts are one very interesting effect and I wish there were some user configurable options. Here the video image is divided into a rectangular grid with rounded corners. Each square displays a small section of the original video at different magnifications.

Google Photos “Retro Film” Filter

Similar to PAUL MONCKTON Film Mood or Vintage, Retro Film offers a lo-fi look with a variety of scratches and light leaks while changing color to look like old or expired film stock.

Google Photos “Poster” filter

A PAUL MONCKTON poster has the appearance of a finished poster, with minor damage to the paper and creases that appear to have been folded twice and unfolded again.

my thoughts

Video effects like this are a much-needed feature in Google Photos if you use them regularly to share content online, but the features they have right now are so basic that they’re unlikely to impress you. It is low. Compared to the many advanced AI-based filters available in popular social media apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram, Google’s efforts are far behind.

You can’t control the intensity of the effect, just turn it on or off, and with only 12 choices, the choice can get boring quickly.

But over time, we’ll see Google’s video effects library grow to drive more users to the Google Photos platform. Especially when the company has invested considerable image processing skills into developing customizable, high-quality video filters. Spread on social media. Perhaps this is the beginning of something great.

