Are scandals and ageism plaguing the Israeli tech industry?





Israel’s technology industry is internationally recognized for its innovative start-ups, cutting-edge technology and entrepreneurial spirit. But beneath that shiny surface are employees who fear when they’ll grow old and out of the competitive, youthful environment.

The average age of workers in Israel’s high-tech industry is about 40 (average age will rise as the market develops), but some veteran workers fear their age will interfere with their livelihoods. There is also Research and research articles over the past two years have found that Israeli tech workers fear that they will age by age 45 and leave Israel’s highest-paying industry. rice field. According to a report from the Israel Innovation Agency, the sector is becoming more welcoming to older workers, but many feel less positive about the year they were born.

Most of those interviewed about their work environment were reluctant to reveal their names, and even more reluctant to reveal how long they had been in the industry.

In addition, younger employees managing older employees were discouraged from such articles for fear of sparking conflict fires between teammates if the group included people over the age of 40. I was completely terrified of being named.

Are older tech workers afraid of age discrimination?

Bruce Zivan is a 60-year-old technology manager who prides himself on treating employees fairly and ensuring transparency in expectations, regardless of age or background. He looked back on his 15 years in the Israeli tech sector for the magazine. Jiban, who came from the US as an adult, shared some eyebrow-raising stories about companies he didn’t dare to name.

This VP of Sales tells the story of an interview with the CEO of a company. That his CEO liked him and wanted to hire him on the spot, but he needed to bring in his would-be direct manager for approval and approval.

“He bent down and whispered to me, ‘Are you willing to work for women?'” said Ms Jivan. “She joined the company at the age of 25.” [years old]”

Jivan believes his boss made assumptions about him because he wore a kipper and demonstrated a law-abiding lifestyle. As an orthodox man, he believes he sent the wrong message that he was comfortable working closely with women. What shocked him more than being asked if he wanted to work for a woman, he said, was his idea that he would actually have to work for someone the same age as his children. said.

“Personally, I have experienced that [ageism]?I don’t think so, but no one is stupid enough to say, ‘You’re too old to hire,'” Jivan said.

“I think the software development situation is even worse, where all the people are young men from the military, and it’s going to be tough for people who come here even if they’re in their late 30s or 40s. You. may be said to be unsuitable for the environment.”

Jiban is in good health and has enough energy for his role, but he is aware that ageism can cause him to develop an “ugly head” in the future, and he is an experienced employee. commented that could actually be the boost many companies need.

What do young tech managers in Israel say about ageism in the workplace?

To hear the story behind the story, the magazine reached out to young managers (under 30) in the tech industry, and only one spoke out loud about their experience. He came from an analytics firm and requested anonymity for fear of being misrepresented, especially when talking about managing people older than him.

In less than a year, the programmer wanted to have a “manager life” and get back to work. And with a little more experience, I may return to a manager role in the future. For him, he felt that directing people (especially those older than himself) was inauthentic. Ultimately, he decided to go back to software development, feeling he could worry more about engineering and not the needs of his team.

However, he explained that he tries to be “extraordinarily open” when discussing feedback with older employees so as not to insult or humiliate them.

With the exception of anonymous analytics employees, few managers who work with seniors wanted to talk about their efforts to stay connected with employees at work. Some suggested it was because they “hate” managing people outside their age group, but didn’t elaborate on why.

For experienced employees, young management is just a symptom of a bigger problem. Young founders get bloated egos after joining an investment for their idea, and worse, bring inexperienced peers with them.

Greg Salter has been with TECH for many years, now an Enterprise Account Executive, but has played nearly every technical role in the game. He gave a moving interview as he reflected on his challenging and sometimes tumultuous career in Israel over the past decade.

Salter feels he’s stepping into the most experienced and confident place in his career, but he avoids revealing his age, looks sharp during matches, He said he focuses on intentionally leading a healthy lifestyle to look good. work.

“Given my age and experience, I know I can run a business development team, a sales development team, and an account management team. Companies have been contacting me for board roles,” Salter said.

Salter is ready for a big move, but with tech companies continuing to hire and fire people in a rush, it can be difficult to get into the company, unless you’re an executive, of course. I noticed.

The average age of Israeli startup founders is about 41 in Israel (one of the youngest in the world for this role). Salter and Jiban have independently said they believe company culture is heavily influenced by founders, and the young, inexperienced leading dogs they describe as 30-somethings lacking experience and sophistication. I mentioned my relationship with

“In general, you find that people get into positions not by what they know, but by who they know. How did they get that position? Luck and timing. I think management needs to communicate and coordinate more, they may have a great product but management has never managed it, they have no communication with the infantry They’re not listening to us,” Salter explained.

He went on to say that most of the companies he worked for had HR departments, but he didn’t feel it was a safe place to raise concerns. This opinion emerged from multiple testimonials by tech employees during the research for this article.

“Small countries. Small people. Close relationships. We have to be careful,” Salter suggested.

He also said that it’s easy to become 10 years older than he looks, and that he’s working hard to protect that image.

“Tech is cruel. Being old in tech doesn’t work. Everyone I work with is younger than I am,” Salter said.

“There have been difficult times. I’ve been yelled at in front of everyone. I’ve seen a lot in my long years working in Israel. The key is to keep your stance low.”

Salter, an Israeli immigrant, believes his lack of Hebrew keeps him away from drama at work. He reported witnessing inappropriate antics at office parties and even obnoxious behavior from higher ups.

Inappropriate company parties/events are a problem. (Credit: UNSPLASH) Inappropriate parties, social activities in the Israeli tech scene

The research for this article was inspired by ‘inappropriate partying’ and shared experiences employees had previously been unable to speak up. Stories of camping trips in which employees were forced to sleep in mixed-sex tents, offensive social invitations, and even being forced to attend off-color company events were repeated throughout the study. It’s here.

A young woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told Newsweek that the founder of Graduway, a company that provides social networking for colleges, tried to organize bachelor parties to get young single employees married. In this article, she refers to her interviewee as Sadie.

“He emailed every single person in the company, or thought they were single. He researched and invited everyone to a meeting at the office. HR was present. He “creates a party where you bring two friends of the opposite sex,” Sadie said.

“At the time, I was dating someone, but they told me to come anyway because I wasn’t married.”

Sadie said her colleagues in the office were shocked and some were very upset. Although he made it clear that he did not want to attend the party, some were told that attendance was mandatory. For unknown reasons, this event was not executed.

When the magazine reached out to the company for comment, it learned that the founder of the organization “was reborn as Gravyty through a merger” and was “no longer associated with the business.” The founder’s LinkedIn page lists him as a director, but the company says otherwise.

“Too many business owners are setting up startups with no management skills. I think he thought,” Sadie said.

After this experience, Sadie went through three more unprofessional Israeli start-ups to a respectful, supportive and supportive workplace. She said she felt depressed and overworked in her previous roles. Adding to the stress of her job, she felt, she took advantage of the fact that being a new immigrant, her superiors were unfamiliar with her rights.

Just under 15% of Israel’s workforce is employed in the technology industry, which accounts for over 15% of the country’s GDP. Investors today seem to be doing give-and-take, as the world of technology evolves and the rapid change in the economy causes repeated waves of indiscriminate layoffs.

A piece of advice that resonates with those who participated in this article is to keep your age a secret and always be open to the next opportunity.

