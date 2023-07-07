Everything Google Collects and Knows About You





Big tech companies are in the business of building close, personal relationships with you. Google is a particularly die-hard fan. It knows more than the people closest to you. Strange to think, isn’t it?

It goes far beyond where you live, your age, your interests, your favorite stores, and more. Products appear on three lists that represent some of the data Google collects.

1. Look back with painful accuracy on where you’ve been

Google Maps knows all the countries, cities and attractions you have visited. If you have Location History enabled on your Google Account, relive your memories with your timeline on Google Maps.

This feature shows you places you’ve traveled in the past, up to a certain time and route.

Free Digital Life and Technology Tricks to Make You Smarter

How to check the Google Maps timeline on your computer Log in to your Google account and open Google Maps. Click the hamburger menu in the upper left corner. Select Timeline > Your Places > Places to Visit. How to check Google Maps timeline on iPhone or Open the Android Google Maps app. profile or initials >[タイムライン]Tap.

You may want to reconsider your settings since you’ve gone from memory.

How to Pause Location History On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps Timeline. Three-point menu >[設定とプライバシー]>[ロケーション履歴を一時停止]Tap. On Android, open Google Maps, tap your profile or initials, tap[タイムライン]>[その他]>[設定とプライバシー]Choose. Turn off location history. If you’re on a computer, go to your timeline,[設定]>[ロケーション履歴を一時停止]Click. 2. All the photos you took (and where)

Google tracks and records your every move, including location data in the photos you take.

Location tracking in the Google Photos app boils down to metadataing hidden data embedded in the photos you take. If you don’t turn off image location tracking, it will reveal things like where you were when the photo was taken.

Whether or not you turn off location tracking, you should first review all the data Google Photos has collected. There are two ways to check Google Photos to see everything Google knows about you:

How to check Google Photos in the app Open the Google Photos app. in the bottom bar,[検索]Tap.[場所]in the section[すべて表示]Tap.

You can now view your entire location history and browse photos by location using the map. You can also see location data on your computer, but it’s not as comprehensive as what the smartphone app shows. Here’s how:

How to check Google Photos on your computer

If you no longer want Google Photos to track your location data, follow these steps:

Open the Google Photos app. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper right corner of the screen to access the settings menu. From the settings menu,[写真の設定]or[設定]Choose.[バックアップと同期]Find the option and tap[バックアップと同期]in the settings,[位置データを含める]or[位置]Scroll down until you find the option. Disable the toggle switch or[位置データを含める]or[位置]Uncheck the box next to the option. This will prevent location information from being included when uploading or sharing photos with Google Photos. Exit the settings menu. Any changes you make are saved and Google Photos no longer tracks or attaches your location data to your photos.

Stay tech-savvy with expert Kim Commandos’ free newsletter. Over 400,000 people do. Sign up here.

3. Anything You Like

Ad personalization is based on many things.

Personal information that you voluntarily add to your Google Account. Advertiser data from our partners. Google’s algorithm is very good at learning user preferences.How to turn off ad personalization

If you’ve turned on ad personalization, you can see what Google knows about you based on things like your search history and browsing data. It’s not always 100% accurate, but you can get pretty close.

To disable it, go to your Google account and tap[プライバシーと個人設定]in the section[データとプライバシーの管理]Tap.[パーソナライズ広告]in the section[広告センター]Click. On the next page, turn off personalized ads.

Of course, you will still see ads, but they may not be as targeted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.komando.com/security-privacy/everything-google-knows-about-you-2/890319/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos